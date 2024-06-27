The Tap Hydrator to be Named 2024 Bottle Filler of the Year

Best Bottle Fillers has recognized Tap Water Company's Tap Hydrator as the 2024 Bottle Filler of the Year for it's outstanding filtration capabilities and overall design.

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Water Company's new bottle filler named The Tap Hydrator has been named 2024 Bottle Filler of the Year. The Tap Hydrator was chosen based on it's revolutionary design including a rounded, child-safe frame constructed of surgical-grade stainless steel, touch-free activation and advanced filtration technology.

Customers are raving about the Tap Hydrator's quick installation, easy maintenance and filter replacement capability. Based on polling numbers, the TAP Hydrator received nearly a unanimous vote for this year's designation.

"Tap Water Company is proud to provide the safest, best tasting drinking water products for our customers. The Tap Hydrator is a product we designed for customers looking to quickly and easily replace aging drinking fountains. We are thrilled that our customers love it," said Tap Water Company, President, Scott Nelson.

Tap Water Company is committed to providing sustainable hydration solutions to it's customers. The company is currently designing and manufacturing reusable aluminum bottles to decrease the United States dependence on single-use plastic water bottles. These revolutionary bottles will be available to customers in August.

Media Contact

Savannah Miller, Tap Water Company, 1 214-531-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE Tap Water Company