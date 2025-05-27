The Tech Interactive Welcomes Three New Board Members to Help Shape the Future of STEAM Learning

"As we look ahead, The Tech is more committed than ever to equipping students, educators, and families with the tools they need to navigate—and shape—a rapidly changing world." -Katrina Stevens, President & CEO of The Tech Interactive. Post this

"The Tech Interactive is where innovation meets inclusion," said Blum. "As someone passionate about empowering young people to explore technology, I'm proud to support an institution that makes STEAM exciting, tangible, and welcoming for all."

Greg Brown is the founder of The Tech Challenge, The Tech Interactive's signature engineering design competition that has inspired more than 100,000 students over the past 38 years. Greg remains actively involved in the program, which continues to thrive, both locally and now globally in Kenya, as the flagship initiative of the organization. A Stanford-trained design thinker and licensed Professional Engineer, Greg brings a human-centered approach to learning and has spent his career leading innovation training, developing hands-on curriculum, and supporting education-focused organizations.

"I've been fortunate to be part of The Tech Interactive since its beginning, and it's been inspiring to watch it grow into a place that makes STEAM education meaningful, accessible, and fun for students of all backgrounds," said Brown. "The mission to inspire the innovator in everyone reflects everything I believe about the power of hands-on learning to unlock potential. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting this work."

Amit Walia is the Chief Executive Officer of Informatica, a global leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management. Since taking the helm in 2020, Amit has led the company through a period of bold innovation and global expansion, including a major IPO and the launch of CLAIRE, the industry's first AI-powered data platform. His expertise will help shape The Tech's approach to AI education and emerging technologies.

"The Tech's fundamental mission is accessibility—transforming complex ideas and technologies into inspirational experiences for everyone," said Walia. "This mission resonates deeply with me, and I am enthusiastic about expanding its impact, particularly in AI and data literacy."

The Tech Interactive's Board of Directors provides strategic guidance and support to advance the nonprofit's mission of inspiring the innovator in everyone.

"As we look ahead, The Tech is more committed than ever to equipping students, educators, and families with the tools they need to navigate—and shape—a rapidly changing world," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive. "Courtney, Greg, and Amit each bring invaluable insight that will help us grow our impact, push the boundaries of what's possible, and remain a national leader in immersive, equitable STEAM education."

About The Tech Interactive:

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Its hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. The Tech believes that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

