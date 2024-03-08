The Tennessee Center for Employee Ownership Hires New Program Director

The Tennessee Center for Employee Ownership (TNCEO) – part of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – announced today that it has hired Ashley Allen as its new Program Director. In her new role, Ms. Allen will promote and support employee ownership across the state of Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tennessee Center for Employee Ownership (TNCEO) – a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding the number of employee owners across the entire state of Tennessee – announced today the hiring of Ashely Allen as its Program Director. TNCEO is a member of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – a network of 21 state centers focused on significantly expanding employee ownership in the United State – and serves as the central hub for information and resources regarding transitioning Tennessee businesses to an employee ownership model.

Ms. Allen is passionate about using her skills and expertise to make a difference in the lives of others and the state of Tennessee. "Employee ownership is a way to build wealth, opportunity, and democracy for Tennessee workers and communities," said Allen. "I am looking forward to working with the team and partners in advancing this cause across the state."

As the Founder and Executive Director of ABC Sports Foundation, Ms. Allen brings a wealth of knowledge in program management, public relations, branding, and event logistics to her new role. She also holds a law degree from the Nashville School of Law and a Master's Degree in Sport Management from Tennessee State University.

Eric Strickland, President and CEO of 3LS, Inc. and TNCEO board chair said, "With this new hire, TNCEO is now well-positioned to expand our outreach to business owners and to significantly increase employee ownership in Tennessee over the next several years."

About the Tennessee Center for Employee Ownership

The Tennessee Center for Employee Ownership (TNCEO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2020 to serve as the central hub for information on employee ownership in Tennessee. TNCEO is part of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network – a network of 21 state centers and serves the entire state of Tennessee as the central hub for free, unbiased information on employee-ownership. Its primary mission is to educate business owners and their advisors on the benefits of employee ownership. TNCEO provides resources, case studies, articles, and a list of service providers who can assist with employee ownership transitions. To learn more about TNCEO visit: https://www.tnceo.org.

About the Employee Ownership Expansion Network

The Employee Ownership Expansion Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on July 4th, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA and headquartered in Arlington, VA. Its mission is to significantly expand employee ownership in the United States by establishing and supporting a network of independent, nonprofit State Centers for Employee Ownership. To date, EOX has provided funding and technical assistance to support the opening of 13 State Centers. EOX's goal is to create one million new employee owners by 2025. To learn more, visit www.eoxnetwork.org

Steve Storkan, Employee Ownership Expansion Network, 1 651-319-1874, [email protected], www.eoxnetwork.org

