The Texas Employee Ownership Center Hires First Executive Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Center for Employee Ownership (TXCEO) – a nonprofit organization dedicated to turning the state of Texas into a place where every working person can also be an employee-owner – announced today the hiring of Taylor Knickel as its Program Director. TXCEO is a member of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – a network of 21 state centers focused on significantly expanding employee ownership in the United States.

Ms. Knickel is passionate about building thriving communities and brings over a decade of expertise in community organizing and civic engagement to her new role. Her unique approach melds systems thinking and human-centered design to reveal leverage points for significant impact. "I am honored to step into the role of Program Director and advance employee ownership in Texas," said Knickel. "I am eager to support Texas businesses and foster a culture of ownership to build a vibrant Texas economy."

As Founder of Civic Innovation Lab, Ms. Knickel helped clients maximize their impact and increase their community value through impact strategy design, bridging capital connections, and identifying innovative impact opportunities. Her previous experience includes directing statewide anti-hunger efforts at Texas Hunger Initiative and establishing the first 2-Gen civic leadership institute in Arapahoe County, Colorado. She has a Master of Social Work from Baylor University and an Executive Certificate in Social Impact Strategy from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mark Russell, Senior Managing Director at SES ESOP and Board Member/Treasurer for the TXCEO said of Taylor's hiring, "We are very excited to bring Taylor onboard as our first staff member for the TXCEO. Her experience in building communities, effective collaboration, program management and networking, all combined with her interpersonal skills present the perfect combination to move this organization forward to help us increase employee ownership in the state of Texas."

The Texas Center for Employee Ownership (TXCEO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2021 that serves as the central hub for information and resources around employee ownership in Texas. TXCEO's mission is to educate business owners and their advisors (lawyers, bankers, accountants, wealth advisors) on the benefits of employee ownership via Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), worker cooperatives, and Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs). TXCEO provides resources, case studies, and articles, and a list of service providers who can assist with employee ownership transitions. TXCEO serves the entire state of Texas and is part of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network – a network of 21 state centers. To learn more about TXCEO visit: https://www.txceo.org/.

The Employee Ownership Expansion Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on July 4th, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA and headquartered in Arlington, VA. Its mission is to significantly expand employee ownership in the United States by establishing and supporting a network of independent, nonprofit State Centers for Employee Ownership. To date, EOX has provided funding and technical assistance to support the opening of 13 State Centers. EOX's goal is to create one million new employee owners by 2025. To learn more, visit www.eoxnetwork.org.

