The Thayer Group Forecasts Castle Rock's Fall 2025 Real Estate Momentum

Q4 Expectations for Castle Rock

Inventory: Months of supply trending down vs. Q3, signaling tightening conditions without tipping into oversupply

Pricing: Median sale price holding around $670,000 with premium results for updated, move-in-ready homes.

Days on Market: Well-priced homes continue to secure offers within 40 to 50 days; over-priced homes see extended timelines.

Buyer Demand: Relocation and move-up segments remain active; rate-sensitive buyers emphasize payment over price.

Market Snapshot (Castle Rock; all residential properties; September 2025)

New Listings: 217 (+5.3% YoY)

Active Inventory: 599 (+14.3% YoY)

Pending Sales: 141 (-6.0% YoY)

Close-to-List Price Ratio: 98.8% (-1.2% YoY)

Average Price per Sq. Ft.: $253/sqft (-2.3% YoY)

Months Supply of Inventory: 4.0 months (+8.1% YoY)

Average Time on Market: 55 days (+25.0% YoY)

Guidance for Sellers

Nail fundamentals: price to the market, stage professionally, and launch with strong media.

Prioritize pre-list prep: repairs, curb appeal, and a standout first week on market.

Use data: align with neighborhood-level comps and current absorption rates.

Guidance for Buyers

Get fully underwritten and lock rates early when possible.

Target homes that need light cosmetic updates to find value.

Move quickly on A-grade listings; negotiate confidently on longer-sitting homes.

Homeowners and buyers can learn more about the local real estate market from The Thayer Group

About The Thayer Group | Colorado's Premier Real Estate Team

The Thayer Group is a Castle Rock–based, family-owned and operated real estate team serving Douglas County and the greater Denver Metro Area. Known for data-driven guidance, concierge-level listing prep, and negotiation expertise, the team helps clients buy and sell with confidence across price points—from first-time homes to luxury estates. Recognized as the best realtors in Castle Rock, The Thayer Group has over 30 years of local experience and expertise, with 540+ completed transactions totalling more than $350M+ worth of real estate sales, ranking in the top 1% of real estate brokers internationally. Learn more at thethayergroup.com.

Source: All data from REcolorado®. Analysis by The Thayer Group. Market conditions may vary by neighborhood and property type.

