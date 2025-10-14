The Thayer Group Forecasts Castle Rock's Fall 2025 Real Estate Momentum

Top Castle Rock real estate team shares its Q4 outlook for inventory, pricing, and buyer demand—drawing on housing data trends and on-the-ground insights from The Thayer Group.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Thayer Group, a leading Castle Rock real estate team, released commentary on the Fall 2025 market in Castle Rock, forecasting a steady but competitive fourth quarter as months of supply trends down and motivated buyers re-enter the market. Drawing on REcolorado® MLS data from 2025 and daily activity across Douglas County, the team expects pricing to remain resilient while well-prepared listings capture outsized attention.
"Based on what we saw through Q3, Castle Rock remains one of the Denver metro's healthiest submarkets," said Steve Thayer, Managing Broker/Owner, The Thayer Group. "Sellers who price strategically and present beautifully are still winning in the first two weeks on market, while buyers are benefiting from a little more choice than they had last spring."
Q4 Expectations for Castle Rock
- Inventory: Months of supply trending down vs. Q3, signaling tightening conditions without tipping into oversupply
- Pricing: Median sale price holding around $670,000 with premium results for updated, move-in-ready homes.
- Days on Market: Well-priced homes continue to secure offers within 40 to 50 days; over-priced homes see extended timelines.
- Buyer Demand: Relocation and move-up segments remain active; rate-sensitive buyers emphasize payment over price.
Market Snapshot (Castle Rock; all residential properties; September 2025)
- New Listings: 217 (+5.3% YoY)
- Active Inventory: 599 (+14.3% YoY)
- Pending Sales: 141 (-6.0% YoY)
- Close-to-List Price Ratio: 98.8% (-1.2% YoY)
- Average Price per Sq. Ft.: $253/sqft (-2.3% YoY)
- Months Supply of Inventory: 4.0 months (+8.1% YoY)
- Average Time on Market: 55 days (+25.0% YoY)
Guidance for Sellers
- Nail fundamentals: price to the market, stage professionally, and launch with strong media.
- Prioritize pre-list prep: repairs, curb appeal, and a standout first week on market.
- Use data: align with neighborhood-level comps and current absorption rates.
Guidance for Buyers
- Get fully underwritten and lock rates early when possible.
- Target homes that need light cosmetic updates to find value.
- Move quickly on A-grade listings; negotiate confidently on longer-sitting homes.
Homeowners and buyers can learn more about the local real estate market from The Thayer Group and schedule a strategy session at thethayergroup.com/contact. For active listings and neighborhood insights, explore thethayergroup.com/neighborhood/157201518/castlerock or call 720-663-1224.
About The Thayer Group | Colorado's Premier Real Estate Team
The Thayer Group is a Castle Rock–based, family-owned and operated real estate team serving Douglas County and the greater Denver Metro Area. Known for data-driven guidance, concierge-level listing prep, and negotiation expertise, the team helps clients buy and sell with confidence across price points—from first-time homes to luxury estates. Recognized as the best realtors in Castle Rock, The Thayer Group has over 30 years of local experience and expertise, with 540+ completed transactions totalling more than $350M+ worth of real estate sales, ranking in the top 1% of real estate brokers internationally. Learn more at thethayergroup.com.
Source: All data from REcolorado®. REcolorado® is a registered trademark of REcolorado © 2021 REcolorado. All rights reserved. InfoSparks © 2025 ShowingTime Plus, LLC. Analysis by The Thayer Group. Market conditions may vary by neighborhood and property type.
