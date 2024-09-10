The third annual Annapolis Songwriters' Festival kicks off this Thursday, September 12th, with live music all weekend in venues throughout downtown Annapolis

"As the festival continues to grow, we're grateful for our partners in helping create these immersive experiences for attendees" said Kyle Muehlhauser, Rams Head and Annapolis Songwriters Festival owner. Post this

In addition to the uniquely popular Water Taxi Karaoke, presented by Bose and in partnership with Watermark Cruises, a new element this year include a Bose Listening Lounge, PRS Guitar giveaways, and songwriting workshops.

Located at the Annapolis Visitors Center (26 West Street), the Bose Listening Lounge will provide intimate performances from festival artists and the latest innovations from Bose. Attendees can experience Bose's Immersive Audio, Ultra Open Earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, or just hang out in the laid-back lounge environment. Bose experience artists will be on hand to guide festival goers through the lounge and answer questions. The Bose Listening Lounge will be open 12 PM – 5 PM on Friday and Saturday during the festival.

Festival partner, PRS Guitars, will be giving away a guitar signed by all festival artists on stage during City Dock performances. All ticket holders are automatically entered to win a PRS SE Swamp Ash Special guitar (given during Citizen Cope and JJ Grey & Mofro performance) or a PRS SE A20E guitar (given away at Lee Brice's concert). PRS Guitars is a leading manufacturer of high-quality instruments in Stevensville, MD, and has provided some of the world's most renowned musicians with instruments since 1985. Annapolis Songwriters Festival will again be raising funds for Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians by raffling off a third guitar, a PRS SE A20E, to help support their mission in providing temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstances leaving them unable to perform.

Free songwriting workshops in partnership with Maryland Hall filled up within hours of their announce. Saturday's workshop, led by Jeanette Lynne, will teach Anne Arundel County Public School students songwriting as part of the Guitars for Change program through the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society and Maryland Hall. Sunday's workshop, taught by Dan Haas, will teach participants 16 years and older the basics of songwriting, including setting words to music, song structure and forms, chord types, and chord progression.

"As the festival continues to grow, we're grateful for our partners in helping create these immersive experiences for attendees" said Kyle Muehlhauser, Rams Head and Annapolis Songwriters Festival owner.

Joint Operation will headline a free concert at City Dock on Saturday, September 14th. The all-ages show starts at 6 PM and will feature performances by Troll Tribe and Jah Works. Blankets and low back portable chairs are permitted inside the venue for this show.

More information about Water Taxi Karaoke, PRS guitar giveaways, and Bose Listening Lounge can found on Facebook or by downloading the Official ASF 2024 mobile app available in both the Apple App and Google Play stores. The ASF app has the most up to date schedule, artist bios, venue info, and allows users to create their own festival schedule.

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival draws inspiration from the highly successful Key West Songwriters Festival, the largest event of its kind. By celebrating the artistry behind music, the festival aims to connect music enthusiasts with the voices and stories behind the songs in a personal setting, while showcasing Annapolis as a music destination.

For downtown parking, the new Hillman Garage accessible from Duke of Gloucester or Gorman Street and Gott's Court Garage on Calvert Street are recommended. Ride share options are recommended for events at City Dock with drop off in front of the Annapolis Harbormaster Office located at 1 Dock Street.

For updates, follow on Facebook & Instagram: @annapolissongwritersfestival

ABOUT RAMS HEAD:

Rams Head Presents owns and operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the Top Club under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland and Key West Theater and The Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Rams Head Presents purchased the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2021 and presented the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September 2022. The festival successfully returned in 2023 and once again in 2024. Rams Head Group is a family owned and operated restaurant company since 1989. Rams Head Group currently owns and operates four restaurant locations in Maryland: Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, MD; Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, MD; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, MD; Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, MD and a fifth location in Florida: Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, FL. For additional information visit ramsheadpresents.com | ramsheadgroup.com.

ABOUT BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI®is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 22.4 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through BMI's Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

