The Tides Best Western Hotel Orange Beach Earns BWH Hotels' Highest Honor For 2023

"It is an incredible honor for The Tides Best Western Hotel Orange Beach to be a recipient of the M.K. Guertin Award," said Ted Ent, President and CEO of Innisfree Hotels, which manages and operates the property. "It is a testament to our attentive and caring employees, who always go the extra mile to ensure our guests have safe and enjoyable stays while experiencing the Gulf Coast."

Located at 26032 Perdido Beach Boulevard, right on the Gulf of Mexico, The Tides Best Western Hotel Orange Beach is a Green Key-certified hotel that features 86 rooms and amenities that are full of Southern hospitality. Whether it be for family, group, business, or solo travelers, The Tides Best Western Hotel Orange Beach is an ideal destination to unwind, explore and recharge.

"The M.K. Guertin Award is given to our most engaged hoteliers whose properties are top scorers in quality and overall service, thereby being exceptional representatives of our brand," said BWH Hotels President and CEO Larry Cuculic. "We recognize The Tides Best Western Hotel Orange Beach for inspiring travel through unique experiences and for providing outstanding service."

For reservations, call the hotel directly at 251-981-9888 or use BWH Hotels' 24-hour reservation line at 800-780-7234. Reservations are also available online at tideshotelorangebeach.com and bwh.com.

