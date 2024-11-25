The Time is Near: Revelation 1:3 Encourages Christians to Read and Take the Words of This Prophecy to Heart

"The interest I have had for many years in eschatology is what eventually inspired me to write this book. And especially in seeing numerous things in scripture that frankly did not line up with popular teachings." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Eltringham said, "The interest I have had for many years in eschatology is what eventually inspired me to write this book. And especially in seeing numerous things in scripture that frankly did not line up with popular teachings. I love the Word of God. And believe it is able to stand on its own in teaching us. Knowing that scripture interprets scripture, I embarked on a journey of relying on it to put the pieces together. These finally formed the puzzle that is Revelation, with every piece in its perfect place. Once seeing the incredible picture that it paints, I knew I had to share it with others. God wants those who follow Him to know and understand this incredible book! Revelation 1:3 tells us that blessed is the one who reads and takes to heart the words of this prophecy. For the time is near. I pray that every reader of this study takes to heart its message. And receives the life changing blessings promised to those who do."

Julie Eltringham was born and raised in Maryland, now residing in Bel Air with her husband of 43 years. She is a mother and grandmother of three. For 36 years, Eltringham and her husband owned and operated a small business. She also worked as a realtor for 27 years before retiring. Self-taught in the scriptures and education in early childhood, Eltringham loves to teach. This is how she developed such a simple and easy-to-follow teaching style. Her passion for writing out and teaching her personal bible studies has allowed her to branch out and teach in group settings.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. And Then I Saw...: A Verse by Verse Expository on the Book of Revelation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

