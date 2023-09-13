The Top 10 White Label Crypto Exchange Providers in 2023:

Looking for the best white label crypto exchange solution for your business? Check out this top 10 list and find the perfect match for your needs.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular and mainstream, especially among enterprises and institutional investors who are looking for alternative ways to diversify their portfolios, hedge against inflation, and access new markets. However, launching a crypto exchange from scratch can be costly, time-consuming, and risky. That's why many businesses opt for white label crypto exchange solutions, which are pre-built and customizable software platforms that allow them to launch their own branded and tailored crypto exchange in a matter of weeks or even days.

Defining White Label Crypto Exchange Provider-

A white-label crypto exchange provider is a company/platform that offers ready-made solutions for launching a cryptocurrency exchange under a different brand name. They provide the necessary technology, infrastructure, and support for entrepreneurs/businesses to start their cryptocurrency exchange without building everything from scratch.

The major advantage of such a platform is that it is tested for its functionalities, technical capabilities, and implementation process. The components of a basic white-label crypto exchange platform are a trading engine, admin panel, user interface, and liquidity.

Why do Institutional Investors Prefer White Label Crypto Exchange Solutions?

White label crypto exchange solutions offer many benefits, such as:

Saving time and money by avoiding the hassle of developing, testing, and maintaining the exchange software

Gaining a competitive edge by leveraging the expertise and experience of the white label provider

Enhancing customer loyalty and retention by offering a unique and user-friendly trading experience

Complying with the regulatory requirements and security standards of different jurisdictions

Scaling up the exchange as the business grows and the market evolves

Selecting the Right White Label Crypto Exchange:

Not all white label crypto exchange solutions are created equal. There are many factors to consider when choosing the best one for your business needs, such as:

The degree of customization and flexibility offered by the white label provider

The available hosting options (cloud-based or self-hosted)

The pricing model and the hidden costs involved

Integration with Payment Gateways

The supported currencies and deposit methods (fiat, crypto , or both)

The scalability and performance of the exchange software

The security and reliability of the exchange platform

The customer support and maintenance services provided by the white label provider

Compliance with Existing Crypto Regulations: KYC and AML compliance

The Top 10 White Label Crypto Exchange Providers in 2023:

The following list comprises the top 10 white label crypto exchange solutions for enterprises and institutional investors, based on extensive research and analysis of the market:

1. PayBito:

PayBito is the number one white label crypto exchange provider winning top honors across multiple global business research listings. A pioneer in integrated crypto forex technology and the first to introduce a cloud subscription-based crypto broker solution, the PayBito platform has several notable features like-

Multiple Trading Modules

High liquidity with access to over 400 crypto markets worldwide

Advanced AI-powered trading tools

Instant Exchange Launch, Crypto API Plugin

API Plugin Security features: 2FA, GEO-tagging, DDos mitigation, multi-wallet storage, AES-256, encryption protocols

Global compliance with automated KYC/AML

24/7 multi-language customer support

High-performance matching engine

Brokerage as a Service (BaaS)-based crypto broker platform, affiliate, referral and additional income streams

Can be customized for self-branded exchanges

Global presence (established in more than 26 countries)

Crypto banking, payment gateway and custodial solutions

2. Merehead:

Merehead offers Coinbird, a high-quality white-label crypto exchange platform, to create a customized crypto exchange.

High-frequency trading platform

Customizable architecture

Superior admin panel with advanced chart tools

Bank-grade security features

Supports several fiat and cryptocurrencies

High-secure payment integration

High-speed transactions

3.AlphaPoint:

AlphaPoint turned heads with its cryptographic software in 2013 and has now diversified to white-label crypto exchange platform development. The outstanding features of AlphaPoint are-

High-liquidity platform

User-friendly design

API connection option (WebSocket)

High-end tracking and reporting features

Customized for business clients

Advanced trading engine

Order book and matching engine

Seamless wallet integration

4. Devexperts:

Devexperts comes with almost two decades of experience creating innovative financial institution solutions. The company also offers high-end white-label crypto exchange solutions with the following features.

End-to-end transaction security

Data evaluation (can connect with trading applications and websites for understanding delayed data)

24/7 maintenance and customer support

High transaction volumes

Unique customization features

Order book and matching engine

Support for hot wallet and cold storage security

Multi-currency support

5. B2Broker:

B2Broker has been one of the top white-label exchange providers since 2014. Its platform is one of the most widely preferred ones because of-

Cutting-edge technology with constant innovation

Easy-to-add widgets

Customizable admin panel

High-speed matching engine with 30K requests per second

Supports several API connect methods (WebSocket, REST, etc.)

Liquidity aggregation feature

High-end reporting and analytic tools

6. Blockchain App Factory:

Blockchain App Factory specializes in blockchain development and offers services in white-label crypto exchange development, STO platform solutions, ICO platform development, DeFi Solutions, and more. Notable features of its white-label crypto exchange platform are-

Reliability, scalability, and stability

Multiple trading options

API-integration

Multi-currency wallet

Efficient back-end admin panel

High-end security features

Liquidity aggregation services

Real-time market data

Customizable reports and analytical features

7. ChainUp:

ChainUp is a globally recognized white-label crypto exchange provider famous for its SAAS financial model. Notable features of this platform are:

Can install specialized modules as required

High-liquidity

Derivative management solutions

High-end security with a DDoS defense mechanism and 3-layer wallet infrastructure

High-speed matching mechanism

In-built algorithm for short and long-term crypto loans

Strict authentication process

8. OpenDAX:

The OpenDAX white-label crypto trading platform runs on Openware and offers the following features:

User-friendly UI

Multi-currency support

Role-based access support

Multi-level referral system

High-frequency trading engine

Market-making bot integrated

9. Coinsclone:

Coinsclone offers an efficient white-label crypto exchange solution catering to entrepreneurs and businesses. Top features are-

Customizability

User-friendly UI

High-end security features and trading features

Sophisticated admin panel with features for monitoring trades, setting trading fees, managing user actions, and other tools

Liquidity management features

Ongoing upgrades and support

10. Binance Cloud:

Binance Cloud is one of the leading platform providers famous for its rapid and efficient sign-in process. Other notable features are:

Reliable infrastructure with a trading engine, security measures, liquidity pools, and others

UI/UX customization

Liquidity support

Multiple trading features

High-end analytics tools

Admin panel includes user management, liquidity management, trading pairs, fee structure generation, and more

Looking Forward:

The rising global adoption of digital assets has not gone unnoticed among major financial institutions, who are already investing heavily in crypto business opportunities. A white-label crypto exchange platform is thus ideal for enterprises and entrepreneurs exploring opportunities in crypto trading, brokerage, and related financial services. The right way to pick the best white-label crypto exchange platform is to consider the customization options, payment, security and compliance features, technical capabilities and performances, liquidity options, trading features, budget, scalability, and ongoing support.

