NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2024. In recent years, the consumer and retail sector has undergone significant growth and evolution, propelled by shifts in consumer behavior, such as the increasing preference for online shopping and personalized experiences, and technological advancements, including the adoption of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and mobile commerce solutions. Amid rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, these consultants have learned how to navigate through these challenges to reorient businesses and meet consumer demands. This year's awardees possess diverse expertise and capabilities including advising on strategy, digital transformation, market expansion, operational optimization, and more. From seasoned senior partners to innovative specialists, these professionals collectively offer a wealth of knowledge and experience to their clients.

Among this year's awardees, we have Rachel Rosenblatt, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, who is renowned for her strategic communications expertise and has provided counsel to some of the industry's most recognizable companies, guiding them through moments of crisis and change while shaping their reputations. Additionally we have Daniel Zipser, Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, who leads consumer and retail efforts in Asia with a focus on fostering growth opportunities in China and facilitating global expansion strategies. Lastly, Tiffany Brown, Managing Director at Alvarez and Marsal, has led groundbreaking initiatives in corporate performance improvement, pioneering digital finance technologies and achieving notable success in financial strategy and enterprise data management.

The individuals recognized in this year's lineup hail from diverse backgrounds, boasting extensive experience working with a broad spectrum of consumer companies spanning beauty, apparel, fashion, luxury, food and beverages, automotive, and other verticals. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Anthony Waelter (Deloitte Consulting), Anup Prasad (Cognizant), Charles-Etienne Bost (Kearney), Daniel Zipser (McKinsey & Company), Debashish Mukherjee (Kearney), Frank Petraglia (KPMG), Fulvio Manente (Softtek), Jim Doucette (EY-Parthenon), Lisa Pryor (Kaiser Associates), Mante Kvedare (Implement Consulting Group), Morgan Seybert (Tredence), Rachel Rosenblatt (FTI Consulting), Rhiannon Thomas (Kearney), Siddharth Pathak (Kearney), and Zeynep Noelle Koller (KPMG), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

