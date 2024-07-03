The Township of King Utilizes Upanup to Simplify Online Services, Making Navigating Municipal Information a Breeze

We now have a strong online presence, improved searchability, and many self-serve functionalities that lets the community connect and do business with us anytime. Post this

The King Township website acts as a central source of information for commonly used links. To encourage users to perform as many self-service options online as possible Upanup integrated their website with their chosen CRM system and Forms Portal that is connected to their payment processor, making the process simple for users and manageable for their internal team. The improved websites have been well received by their internal and public users. An example of efficiencies gained for the Township is when an event needs to appear on multiple websites, the sites are connected in a way that allows the Township to simply update it in one spot for that change to appear across all connected websites.

The improved King Township website, king.ca, features include:

Modern design

Easy navigation

Refreshed content

Improved functionality

"As a municipal leader in digital transformation, King Township is pleased with the results of its redesigned website," said Mayor Steve Pellegrini, King Township. "We now have a strong online presence, improved searchability, and many self-serve functionalities that lets the community connect and do business with us anytime. I always encourage everyone to find all the latest and greatest content about the Township by visiting king.ca. Our website is now easy to navigate and serves our Township and the public the way we envisioned."

