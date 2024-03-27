The Trade Group Named One of DFW's 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

This is the seventh year The Trade Group has been recognized as a recipient of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Honorees are evaluated based on several criteria, including employee education, retention, diversity, work-life balance and more.
DALLAS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Dallas-Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the seventh time. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.
According to Kevin Heintzman, Human Resources Director at The Trade Group, "We are honored to be chosen as a recipient for DFW's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program. We enjoy fostering imagination, making processes more efficient and celebrating our wins together. This year marks the seventh time The Trade Group has won this award, and we believe it has played a huge role in attracting top talent."
To achieve recognition as a local Best and Brightest company, each organization's strengths are evaluated in several categories, including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. The Best and Brightest programs "identify, recognize and celebrate the organizations that epitomize Better Business. Richer Lives. Stronger Communities."
Heintzman credits The Trade Group's diversity of personnel, collaborative culture and shared commitment to excellence, innovation and client satisfaction for making the company a great place to learn and grow. He has also seen the company evolve into a completely different organization post-COVID, propelled by a desire to bring in new ideas and expand.
"Over the past few years, we've hired top talent from other players in the industry and tapped into their knowledge to make TTG an even better place to work while fostering growth for both employees and the company. We are grateful to our employees who took time to submit their surveys for this award and to The Best and Brightest for leading the way in employee engagement programs," Heintzman says.
To learn more about The Trade Group's event marketing, creative design, structural design and fabrication services, visit http://www.tradegroup.com or call 800-343-2005 to speak with an account executive.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company. Collaborate with a partner who listens and believes in your brand. Create award-winning event strategies, exhibit designs, and environments that generate unprecedented returns on investment. Make lasting impressions.
