The Trade Group Named One of DFW's 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

"We are honored to be chosen as a recipient for DFW's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program. We enjoy fostering imagination, making processes more efficient and celebrating our wins together." Post this

Heintzman credits The Trade Group's diversity of personnel, collaborative culture and shared commitment to excellence, innovation and client satisfaction for making the company a great place to learn and grow. He has also seen the company evolve into a completely different organization post-COVID, propelled by a desire to bring in new ideas and expand.

"Over the past few years, we've hired top talent from other players in the industry and tapped into their knowledge to make TTG an even better place to work while fostering growth for both employees and the company. We are grateful to our employees who took time to submit their surveys for this award and to The Best and Brightest for leading the way in employee engagement programs," Heintzman says.

To learn more about The Trade Group's event marketing, creative design, structural design and fabrication services, visit http://www.tradegroup.com or call 800-343-2005 to speak with an account executive.

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company. Collaborate with a partner who listens and believes in your brand. Create award-winning event strategies, exhibit designs, and environments that generate unprecedented returns on investment. Make lasting impressions.

Media Contact

Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, (800) 343-2005, [email protected], tradegroup.com

Twitter

SOURCE The Trade Group