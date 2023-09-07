The Trade Group Provides General Contractor, Fabrication and Creative Services for 2023 Pokémon World Championships

We're honored they entrusted us to help bring their vision to life, provide a memorable experience for participants and fans, and ensure everything ran smoothly from an operational perspective in Japan. Tweet this

According to Neeshu Hajra, VP of Business Development at The Trade Group, "We were delighted to collaborate with Pokémon once again for The Pokémon World Championships, which is a highly anticipated international event. The Trade Group always enjoys working with the Pokémon team. We're honored they entrusted us to help bring their vision to life, provide a memorable experience for participants and fans, and ensure everything ran smoothly from an operational perspective in Japan."

As the general contractor, The Trade Group was responsible for overseeing all services pertaining to the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, with duties ranging from vendor coordination, furniture procurement and installation to network installation and management to rigging. Pokémon also engaged The Trade Group to handle fabrication and creative design for the overall event, including competition stages and numerous activations.

While The Trade Group has served as a general contractor and creative services provider for numerous Pokémon events over the years, the scope of services TTG provides has continued to evolve.

As Hajra explains, "Beginning with NAIC 2023, The Trade Group has also managed the massive retail space for recent Pokémon events—the Pokémon Center. Along with fabrication and visual merchandising for the store, we help manage operational duties, including the purchasing analytics that allow TPCI to make informed decisions for future events. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with TCPI for many years to come."

