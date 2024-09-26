The Trade Group Recognized as a Fast 50 Company by Dallas Business Journal for 2024

According to Wasim Khawaja, Vice President of Finance at The Trade Group, "We are honored that the Dallas Business Journal included us on the Fast 50 list. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as we continue to innovate and set new standards in the industry." Post this

The Fast 50, formerly known as the Middle Market 50, was open to independent businesses headquartered in 12 North Texas counties, including Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise. In order to be eligible, companies had to show net revenue growth over three years and at least $10 million in annual revenue.

For its part, The Trade Group saw 20 percent in year-over-year revenue growth during the qualifying period. Khawaja attributes The Trade Group's exceptional growth and profitability to its "unwavering commitment to excellence and drive to be the only event marketing company our clients will ever need."

He also believes the employees' limitless imagination and shared desire to design, deliver, and celebrate victories with The Trade Group's clients has played a key role in fueling the company's success.

"The Trade Group has long been known for its commitment to excellence in creative design, fabrication, event marketing solutions, and client experience. We strive to make our clients heroes by delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that exceed their expectations," Khawaja says.

To learn more about The Trade Group's event marketing, creative design, structural design and technology services for live events, visit http://www.tradegroup.com

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing, and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences.

Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, (800) 343-2005, [email protected], https://www.tradegroup.com/

