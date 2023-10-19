The Trade Group Selected as a 2023 Fab 50 Vendor by Event Marketer

"We are privileged to collaborate with such great clients who allow us to push boundaries while delivering extraordinary results." Post this

Along with the Fab 50, Event Marketer recognizes excellence in other areas of the corporate event industry through its Ex Awards, Experience Design and Technology Awards, and the Top 100 Event Agency It List. Event Marketer's Fab 50 list is also a go-to resource for event marketers seeking vendors for exhibit design and fabrication, with tens of thousands of clients having searched the online tool since its inception.

The Fab 50 is truly a celebration of the enduring partnerships the fabricators on the roster continue to build with clients, year after year. Says Event Marketer, "After surviving multiple battles over the past few years, from a global crisis to supply chain challenges to rising costs and turnover, the top shops are prouder than ever to champion and share with clients their people, their strong cultures and a 24/7 mentality that translates into productive and long-lasting partnerships."

According to Haas, The Trade Group looks forward to partnering with more clients who find the firm on the Fab 50 list. "We are privileged to collaborate with such great clients who allow us to push boundaries while delivering extraordinary results. The Trade Group looks forward to partnering with more clients who find the company on the Fab 50 list. I am very proud of the passionate team at Trade Group, who strive every day to create immersive and unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impact," Haas says.

To learn more about the exhibit design, building, and fabrication services available through The Trade Group, visit the company's website at http://www.tradegroup.com or call (800) 343-2005 to speak with a design consultant.

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company. Collaborate with a partner who listens and believes in your brand. Create award-winning event strategies, exhibit designs, and environments that generate unprecedented returns on investment. Make lasting impressions.

Media Contact

Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, (800) 343-2005, [email protected], tradegroup.com

Twitter

SOURCE The Trade Group