The Trade Group Selected as a 2023 Fab 50 Vendor by Event Marketer

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing company, is pleased to announce that Event Marketer has included the company on its prestigious Fab 50 roster for 2023. The Fab 50 comprises the top 50 exhibit and event fabricators in the United States and is the only editorial roster of its kind. This is the 6th consecutive year The Trade Group has been included on the Fab 50 list.
According to Adam Haas, Director of Experiential at The Trade Group, "We are immensely grateful and humbled to be featured again on the Fab 50. This recognition not only validates the exceptional talent and expertise of our design and fabrication team but also maintains The Trade Group's status as a premiere experience builder."
Along with the Fab 50, Event Marketer recognizes excellence in other areas of the corporate event industry through its Ex Awards, Experience Design and Technology Awards, and the Top 100 Event Agency It List. Event Marketer's Fab 50 list is also a go-to resource for event marketers seeking vendors for exhibit design and fabrication, with tens of thousands of clients having searched the online tool since its inception.
The Fab 50 is truly a celebration of the enduring partnerships the fabricators on the roster continue to build with clients, year after year. Says Event Marketer, "After surviving multiple battles over the past few years, from a global crisis to supply chain challenges to rising costs and turnover, the top shops are prouder than ever to champion and share with clients their people, their strong cultures and a 24/7 mentality that translates into productive and long-lasting partnerships."
According to Haas, The Trade Group looks forward to partnering with more clients who find the firm on the Fab 50 list. "We are privileged to collaborate with such great clients who allow us to push boundaries while delivering extraordinary results. The Trade Group looks forward to partnering with more clients who find the company on the Fab 50 list. I am very proud of the passionate team at Trade Group, who strive every day to create immersive and unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impact," Haas says.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company. Collaborate with a partner who listens and believes in your brand. Create award-winning event strategies, exhibit designs, and environments that generate unprecedented returns on investment. Make lasting impressions.
