The Trade Group to Feature Experiential Environment, Lead AI Presentation at EXHIBITORLIVE 2024

According to Adam Haas, Director of Experiential at The Trade Group, "We pride ourselves on being subject matter experts on how to build a successful exhibit. Creating an experiential environment is a terrific option for companies that want to take a different approach to their trade show booth builds because it can be very impactful for engagement and lead generation. Our booth for EXHBITORLIVE brings that concept to life."

Instead of building a booth with pictures of past projects, the exhibit designers created an environment that taps into the electrifying pulse of Nashville. When visiting the booth, attendees will be transported inside a recording studio featuring a producer's booth, amplifiers, wood paneling, and more. From an activity perspective, visitors can also record a quick, shareable video of themselves in the "recording studio," with a music producer from "TTG Studios" positioned behind them.

The Trade Group is also honored that EXHIBITOR invited Marketing Director, Sierra Reed, and Senior Content Strategist, Cameron Wilkinson, to lead a presentation on artificial intelligence on February 28, from 4-5:30 p.m. During the presentation, Elevating Marketing Efficiency: The Impact of AI-Powered Tools on Creative Productivity, Reed and Wilkinson will clear the air on what AI means for marketers, explore the synergy between human creativity and AI assistance, and provide insight on how to integrate AI into workflows to maximize productivity.

For his part, Haas looks forward to putting boots on the ground and networking with other industry leaders. "It's important to be at EXHIBITORLIVE and connect with other leaders in our industry. It presents an invaluable opportunity to see what other exhibit houses are doing, learn from each other, and explore opportunities for collaboration."

Attendees of EXHIBITORLIVE can learn more about The Trade Group's event strategies, exhibit design, and experiential activation services by visiting Booth #1004 at the show. Additional information can also be found at http://www.tradegroup.com or by calling 800-343-2005.

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company. Collaborate with a partner who listens and believes in your brand. Create award-winning event strategies, exhibit designs, and environments that generate unprecedented returns on investment.

Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, (800) 343-2005, [email protected], tradegroup.com

