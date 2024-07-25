The Trade Group to Launch Exhibit IQ, a Booth Analytics Service Powered by Cameras and AI

"It was important to our team to create a solution that would drive more value for every exhibit we offer. Exhibit IQ does that by enabling our clients to make data-driven decisions at every stage." Post this

The multi-faceted technology uses cameras and AI analytics to track and analyze multiple data points throughout an exhibit. Foot-traffic cameras track the number of visitors entering and exiting the booth, while heat maps help exhibitors visualize which areas within the booth are visited most and least. The system also measures dwell times in specified areas, and a meeting analytics feature monitors the number and duration of meetings inside the booth.

During the development of Exhibit IQ, Carpenter also focused on creating a service that would benefit exhibitors both in real time and over the long term. As he explains, "It was important to our team to create a solution that would drive more value for every exhibit we offer. Exhibit IQ does that by enabling our clients to make data-driven decisions at every stage. Real time data allows exhibitors to pivot their strategy, while the comprehensive reports provide actionable insights trade show managers can use to make decisions for upcoming shows."

The Trade Group's VP of Marketing Sierra Reed believes the technology will be a game changer for clients seeking a solution to increase marketing ROI. "One of the biggest challenges marketers face is measuring ROI after the show has ended. With Exhibit IQ's intuitive dashboards, showing the value of an event will be easier than ever," Reed says.

ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing, and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate various events and experiences.

