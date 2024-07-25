The Trade Group to Launch Exhibit IQ, a Booth Analytics Service Powered by Cameras and AI

This new service for exhibitors—available in the fall of 2024—uses camera-based analytics and AI technology to track foot traffic, dwell time and booth interactions, while maintaining privacy. ExhibitIQ also provides real-time data and comprehensive reports to maximize trade show performance, before, during and after an event.
GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing company, is pleased to announce the launch of Exhibit IQ, a new real-time, in-booth, analytics service for trade show exhibitors. The service, which will be available in the fall of 2024, provides real-time data and comprehensive reports to help exhibitors measure and optimize booth design, visitor engagement, and marketing effectiveness.
Bailey Carpenter, Marketing Engineer at The Trade Group, played a key role in developing the technology in-house. "We were approached by a vendor offering a similar technology, but after evaluating the service, we felt that it didn't prioritize privacy. This led us to develop Exhibit IQ in-house. Our service ensures that only text is sent over the network, effectively protecting individuals' identities," Carpenter says.
The multi-faceted technology uses cameras and AI analytics to track and analyze multiple data points throughout an exhibit. Foot-traffic cameras track the number of visitors entering and exiting the booth, while heat maps help exhibitors visualize which areas within the booth are visited most and least. The system also measures dwell times in specified areas, and a meeting analytics feature monitors the number and duration of meetings inside the booth.
During the development of Exhibit IQ, Carpenter also focused on creating a service that would benefit exhibitors both in real time and over the long term. As he explains, "It was important to our team to create a solution that would drive more value for every exhibit we offer. Exhibit IQ does that by enabling our clients to make data-driven decisions at every stage. Real time data allows exhibitors to pivot their strategy, while the comprehensive reports provide actionable insights trade show managers can use to make decisions for upcoming shows."
The Trade Group's VP of Marketing Sierra Reed believes the technology will be a game changer for clients seeking a solution to increase marketing ROI. "One of the biggest challenges marketers face is measuring ROI after the show has ended. With Exhibit IQ's intuitive dashboards, showing the value of an event will be easier than ever," Reed says.
To learn more about Exhibit IQ or The Trade Group's event marketing, creative design, structural design and technology services for live events, visit http://www.tradegroup.com or call 800-343-2005 to speak with a sales consultant.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing company specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing, and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate various events and experiences.
