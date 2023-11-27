The Traders Point Indoor Park Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Grand Reopening

The Park, a free public indoor playground attached to Traders Point Christian Church, is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for all ages.

WHITESTOWN, Ind., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Park, a free public indoor playground attached to Traders Point Christian Church, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its grand reopening.

The Park closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened on November 10, 2022, after undergoing some renovations and changes to make it what it is now. Through the reopening of The Park, almost 10,000 different families have come to experience the joy that comes with this space.

The Park is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for all ages. Jeanne Montgomery brings her two grandsons from Westfield and has this to say about The Park: "This park is an extremely clean and fun environment. The kids here are always well-mannered, respectful, and great influences for other kids. We love it here!"

The Park has two main play spaces: one for ages 3 or younger and another more prominent area for older kids to have fun.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to bring snacks, friends, or work with them while their kids play. Picnic tables have been placed all around The Park with reliable Wi-Fi.

Betsy Reiff, Ministry Engagement Pastor at Traders Point, says, "There is something so special about this place. It's full of love and so much life."

For more information and to see The Park's real-time capacity status, please visit our website, https://tpcc.org/the-park.

The Park hours (subject to change)

Hours: Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 1 PM - 5 PM

Thursday: 1 PM - 5 PM

Friday: 8 AM - 12 PM (Noon) & 1 PM - 5 PM

Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM (Noon) & 1 PM - 5 PM

Sunday: 1 PM - 5 PM

Media Contact

Alex Holt, Traders Point Christian Church, 1 317.769.5557, [email protected], https://tpcc.org/the-park

SOURCE Traders Point Christian Church