The Traffic Group Adds Edward Newmeyer as Project Manager

This service is important because state highway and transportation agencies build, operate and maintain a system of traffic count stations to monitor roadway usage by obtaining vehicle volume, vehicle class, and vehicle weight information. Consistent, current and accurate data is the foundation for many functions within a government transportation agency. This data can then be used for congestion management, construction, safety, planning, or special events.

As an example, Covid has and continues to impact traffic volumes and patterns. More recently, a solar eclipse impacted traffic patterns. Daily events like weather, special events, pattern changes due to construction or accidents requires current data readily available for reporting so that adjustments can be recommended to motorists.

Formerly with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Newmeyer's expertise encompasses the planning, installation, and reporting for both in-pavement and non-intrusive sensors, and significant knowledge in traffic monitoring software and coordination of construction projects related to traffic counting stations. Newmeyer's involvement in the development of national and state automatic intelligent systems, coupled with his proficiency in short-term traffic counts, underscores his comprehensive skill set in the field.

"As a Project Manager for continuous count station services, Ed's ability to troubleshoot, identify, and solve data collection challenges is unparalleled, ensuring the highest standards of quality in our projects," says Wes Guckert, President & CEO of The Traffic Group. "Ed's broad knowledge base and rapport with the public further enhance our team's capabilities, positioning us for continued success in traffic data collection and analysis."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the team," said Anthony Guckert, Executive Vice President and head of the Traffic Data Collection Services Division at The Traffic Group. "We are proud to have one of the largest inventories of data collection equipment in the U.S. and are continually looking to be the 'best of the best.' With Ed and his capabilities, we have yet another differentiator we are able to bring to our customers."

As the demand for traffic data increases, The Traffic Group is committed to be on the forefront of new and relevant technology and installation methods to bolster a client's permanent count station portfolio. The Traffic Group is exploring the use of AI camera technology and its ability to gather FHWA 13 BIN classification data without the use of in-pavement sensors.

Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 80 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.

For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company's website at www.trafficgroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn at The Traffic Group.

