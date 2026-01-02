The Traffic Group Chairman and Founder, Wes Guckert, Passes Away

The loss of Wes is a difficult moment for our company and for the many friends, colleagues, partners, vendors, and customers who worked closely with him. Post this

"We are grieving a highly respected leader, colleague, friend, and for me, my dad, whose vision and dedication helped to shape our company and change our industry for the better," continued Guckert. "And while today is about honoring Wes and supporting one another, we will continue the important work that lies ahead with the same care, professionalism, and commitment to one another and to our mission that Wes embodied."

The Traffic Group's leadership team remains fully in place, and its operations and commitments to its customers and partners will continue without interruption.

Wes Guckert founded The Traffic Group in 1985. An expert in traffic engineering and transportation planning, Guckert played a major role in more than 10,000 projects, directing the design and implementation of traffic access systems throughout the United States and internationally in Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, Indonesia, Dubai, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and China.

Guckert served in a leadership position for one of Urban Land Institute's (ULI) National Product Councils and was a member of the Texas A&M Transportation Technology Advisory Council, RELLIS Campus development for transportation technology research and testing, and the Texas A&M Campus Transportation Technology Initiative deployment. He was a frequent speaker at top industry conferences and award programs and provided regular commentary on the industry in print and broadcast media.

"The legacy established by Wes will continue," Anthony Guckert stated. "We know Wes would want and expect us to continue getting the job done."

The Traffic Group and the Guckert family will share additional funeral updates via the The Traffic Group LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/the-traffic-group-inc-.

