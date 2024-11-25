The Trail House of Frederick Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Years of Sharing their Passion for the Outdoors with the Frederick Community

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty years ago, Clyde and Gerry Hicks wanted to share their passion for the outdoors with the Frederick community. They opened The Trail House in October of 1984 to provide Frederick with a place to get high quality gear for any outdoor adventure, from walks with your dog to backpacking to rock climbing.

In 2020, Clyde and Gerry were looking to retire, and their son Drennan and wife Catie took over the business to continue the legacy they had started. Celebrating 40 years in business this year, The Trail House still prides itself on providing the best possible customer service whether you need new footwear, a backpack, or just looking for local outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Trail House enjoys serving the Frederick community and helping customers prepare for their outdoor adventures. This community is why a small family business has been around for 40 years. Drennan and Catie are looking forward to continuing the deep community and customer connections that have made The Trail House successful over the years.

