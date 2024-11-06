The Trailblazing Owner At Engel & Volkers Snell Real Estate and Ocean Blue Wins Again

For over a decade, Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President & CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, has been a powerhouse in the luxury real estate sector. From her pioneering sales tactics to her visionary marketing strategies, contributions to the industry and impact on the broader community, Fukunaga continues to make waves in the corporate real estate world and entrepreneurial circles. Her ability to lead, inspire and uplift others has garnered her multiple personal and company accolades, including her latest win for Most Inspiring Women Leaders To Follow In 2024 by Success Knocks Magazine. As the voice of luxury real estate in Mexico's Baja California Sur, Fukunaga continues to make her mark on the global business landscape and in many ways, she has only just begun.
Her story of showcasing the allure of Los Cabos to the world is a masterclass in leadership, confidence and innovation. It was 2012 when Fukunaga acquired Snell Real Estate. Shortly thereafter, she incorporated the first Engel & Völkers in Mexico, marking a historic milestone. Over the years, Fukunaga´s relentless drive has propelled the business to impressive new heights, empowering her team of expert and passionate advisors to provide unparalleled real estate services. Now in 2024, with nearly $3.5 billion in sales volume since its inception, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate proudly maintains its year-over-year title as the #1 luxury real estate brokerage in Mexico. According to the brokerage's 2023 Market Brief, they completed 120 transactions, including 26 listings sold for over $3 million USD each, with the highest accepted offer just over $16 million USD. Additionally, two new exclusive development projects were signed, bringing their total to six, and they sold out Waldorf Astoria Residences, Los Cabos, Pedregal. Leading this unstoppable team, Fukunaga also personally supports high-net-worth clients from around the world in buying and selling properties at the ultra-luxury level.
Fukunaga's philosophy is encapsulated in her belief that "Luxury is a service, not a price point. Delivering a luxury real estate experience is a true art. It takes skill, global connections and being tuned in to the marketplace."
But her impact extends far beyond real estate. Fukunaga is also the driving force behind Ocean Blue World, a global luxury networking platform offering an extensive suite of exclusive 360-degree signature services ranging from the prestigious Ocean Blue Magazine to curated events and experiences. Her podcast, "Mod Pod With Fukunaga," features insightful conversations with influential figures in the luxury market, discussing how they have leveraged their businesses to drive success and inspire positive change. Then beyond business, Fukunaga is deeply committed to the greater good of the Los Cabos community. She undertakes various philanthropic initiatives donating resources, time, energy and services to those who need them the most.
Actively at the helm of her ventures, Vanessa Fukunaga exemplifies a high-ranking commander in chief who works tirelessly to advance her companies into the future. As a passionate ambassador for Mexico, she continues to elevate Los Cabos as the country's premier destination, inspiring all who have the privilege of working with her.
Leader. Visionary. Trailblazer. Hats off to Vanessa Fukunaga.
Media Contact
Tania Ashby, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 6243555504, [email protected], www.snellrealestate.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
