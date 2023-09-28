The Trevor Project CTV Campaign with GumGum Gives Boosts Ad Recall by 21%

"Finding new ways to drive attention but also make the consumer experience better is a key driver for GumGum and we are excited to bring more solutions like this to the table for organizations like The Trevor Project to use to drive awareness and advocacy." Tweet this

"The Trevor Project provides lifesaving resources and support for LGBTQIA+ youth and is an advocacy program that is dear to our hearts at GumGum," said GumGum CEO, Phil Schraeder. "We are seeing tremendous success with brands using our new in-video ad units to capture consumer attention. The ad appears directly in the content they came to consume, therefore not triggering a commercial break check-out but attention and acknowledgment of the ad. Finding new ways to drive attention but also make the consumer experience better is a key driver for GumGum and we are excited to bring more solutions like this to the table for organizations like The Trevor Project to use to drive awareness and advocacy."

The Trevor Project's campaign with GumGum using the in-video ad unit significantly increased recall, with strong shifts across all audiences, most notably amongst the 18-34 age group. The brand lift study conducted by On Device Research (ODR) demonstrated remarkable impact and surpassed ODR benchmarks set for charity-based campaigns. The brand lift study showed:

+21% lift in ad recall; +31% amongst the 18-34 age group

+20% lift in prompted awareness; +30% amongst the 18-34 age group

+17% lift in likelihood to recommend; +23% amongst the 18-34 group

2 in 3 viewers had a positive response to the creative (+8 pts above non-profit campaign benchmarks) where the ad particularly resonated among those who felt that more should be done to support the LGBTQ community (83%).

Amongst those who felt more should be done to support the LGBTQ community, 1 in 2 felt curious to learn more

3 in 4 took or intended to take some form of action after exposure to the ad (+16 pts above non-profit campaign benchmarks)

Speaking about the initial success of the campaign, Abie Peacock (she/her), Senior Director of Integrated Marketing at The Trevor Project said, "We're thrilled that The Trevor Project's life-saving work is resonating with the campaign's audiences. LGBTQ young people need support now as much as ever, especially as we've seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in states across the country this year. Through this campaign, we've been able to reach new target audiences who are moved to take action in support of our mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people."

GumGum's In-Video unit provides a way for advertisers to seamlessly connect with consumers without disrupting the viewing experience and extend reach utilizing existing creative for display ad units. The overlay ads capture a viewer's attention with personalized ad placements integrated directly into the programming when they are most engaged. In-Video runs ads in contextually relevant moments across video-on-demand (VOD) and free, ad-supported TV (FAST) inventory leveraging an accredited CTV solution, Verity™. Verity™ is the industry's only content-level accredited technology for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability.

If you are an advocacy or nonprofit organization that aligns with GumGum's social impact pillars Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) or Sustainability, and are interested in potential pro-bono CTV campaign opportunities, please reach out to [email protected].

GumGum is a contextual-first, global digital advertising platform that captures people's attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer's active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end LGBTQ youth suicide in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support.

