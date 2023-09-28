The Triple Crown Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agents Aimee Deupi and Briana Alvarez of The Triple Crown accept the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Aimee and Briana are two of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Coconut Grove, FL.
COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THE TRIPLE CROWN, hence the name, is a real estate partnership built on the values of a prized thoroughbred for the win! Our team upholds the values of discipline, hard work, and listening to our client's needs and objectives to close each deal with the utmost professionalism.
Aimee and Briana, are the exclusive real estate agents from Sotheby's, selected to represent the NJORD; a residential maritime development project known as "the finest address everywhere in the world". The residences on NJORD are priced at 8.5 million to 70 million showcasing the utmost luxury and attention to detail.
Aimee brings a global sphere of like-minded (UHNW) individuals from having lived and worked internationally. Aimee built an established polo and equestrian marketing company forming luxury partnerships globally. In addition, she is a World Cup Polo Champion and an alumnus of Columbia Business School, which gives her the ability to approach real estate with an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset.
On the other hand, Briana holds a Master's degree in Real Estate and Hospitality and possesses valuable international business experience, particularly in Europe. Working on multiple fronts of the hospitality and real estate industries, she has honed her white-glove service approach while catering to her diverse clientele.
Visit The Triple Crown's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/the-triple-crown/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article