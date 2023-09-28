The Triple Crown Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

THE TRIPLE CROWN, hence the name, is a real estate partnership built on the values of a prized thoroughbred for the win! Tweet this

Aimee brings a global sphere of like-minded (UHNW) individuals from having lived and worked internationally. Aimee built an established polo and equestrian marketing company forming luxury partnerships globally. In addition, she is a World Cup Polo Champion and an alumnus of Columbia Business School, which gives her the ability to approach real estate with an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset.

On the other hand, Briana holds a Master's degree in Real Estate and Hospitality and possesses valuable international business experience, particularly in Europe. Working on multiple fronts of the hospitality and real estate industries, she has honed her white-glove service approach while catering to her diverse clientele.

Visit The Triple Crown's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/the-triple-crown/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]

SOURCE Haute Residence