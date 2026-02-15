The Truss Collective Announces Expanded Full-Service Brand Consulting Offering

The Truss Collective helps apparel, outdoor, and lifestyle brands scale with the structure, strategy, and creative firepower. Built by industry veterans with a track record of growing respected performance brands, Truss delivers the systems and execution needed to grow without losing brand identity.
HOBE SOUND, Fla., Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Truss Collective, a full-service strategic partner to brands, has expanded its strategic, creative, operations, and growth services to support apparel, outdoor, and lifestyle brands at every stage of scale. Built by a team with deep backgrounds in athletic and performance apparel, including professional experience at Under Armour and proven success growing brands such as Huk Fishing, Nomad Outdoor, and Ag-Gear Farm & Ranch Apparel, Truss combines strategic insight with hands on execution.
Truss' services include brand strategy and design, multi-channel sales strategy, apparel design and development, content creation, event management, operations and systems consulting, website development, digital advertising management, and financial modeling and reporting. Together, these offerings provide brands with the clarity, structure, and creative direction needed to grow without diluting brand identity.
With a foundation rooted in performance apparel and lifestyle brands, The Truss Collective partners with founders and leadership teams to build scalable systems, elevate brand equity, and drive sustainable growth.
