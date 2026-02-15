The Truss Collective Announces Expanded Full-Service Brand Consulting Offering

The Truss Collective helps apparel, outdoor, and lifestyle brands scale with the structure, strategy, and creative firepower. Built by industry veterans with a track record of growing respected performance brands, Truss delivers the systems and execution needed to grow without losing brand identity.

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Truss Collective, a full-service strategic partner to brands, has expanded its strategic, creative, operations, and growth services to support apparel, outdoor, and lifestyle brands at every stage of scale. Built by a team with deep backgrounds in athletic and performance apparel, including professional experience at Under Armour and proven success growing brands such as Huk Fishing, Nomad Outdoor, and Ag-Gear Farm & Ranch Apparel, Truss combines strategic insight with hands on execution.