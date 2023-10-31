The Ultimate Battle of The Mind's Intellectual Competition For Global Welfare, Celebrity President © is The Newest Idea of Inventor Darrell Fertakos

Award winning inventor, Darrell Fertakos, is announcing his latest idea for America's next great television sensation. Celebrity President levels the public service playing field – to find new voices to inspire elected officials, citizens, and the entire world to bring out their very best selves to positively change the world by reducing life, domestic, industry, and all kinds of global problems several never fully solved before such as- pandemics, $32 trillion USA, $310 trillion global debt, 1,000s dying per day even children in poverty, crimes, mental illness, unemployment, supply chain shortages, civil unrest, gun violence, bullying, trafficking, pollution and wars.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrity President © is The Ultimate Battle OF The Mind's Intellectual Competition For Global Welfare to challenge the status quo and shake up the political arena in more uplifting and creative ways than ever before on TV. Now discover the most innovative new ideas, research, and creative solutions to- life, domestic, industry, and global problems from undiscovered talent with the most inspiring new voices competing on TV/online to win and co-create massive positive change and social impact in America, the lives of TV viewers, and the world in more novel ways than ever before on TV. The search for the- Greatest Positive Change Catalyst Begins.

Problems

91% of elections are sadly won by those with the most money. Not by who has the best ideas, research, and innovative solutions to problems. As a result, many global problems are never fully solved such as poverty and wars for 1,000s of years is just two examples. Celebrity President levels the public service playing field – to find new voices to inspire elected officials, citizens, and the entire world to bring out their very best selves to positively change the world by reducing life, domestic, industry, and all kinds of global problems several never fully solved before such as- pandemics, $32 trillion USA, $310 trillion global debt, 1,000s dying per day even children in poverty, crimes, mental illness, unemployment, supply chain shortages, civil unrest, gun violence, bullying, trafficking, pollution and wars. All while reducing the biggest problem the U.S.A. faces, according to scholars and even Bill Gates, political polarization.

The excitement heats up during auditions as the most inspiring and impactful speech contest emerges. Then who shares the best new ideas and research to solve- life, business, domestic and global problems contest emerges on stage, who debates best between contestants, former elected officials, industry experts, special guests, select audience members and celebrities. *Next contestants battle it out to see who has the best creative ideas on this TV show to help the audience, USA, and the world most upon execution.

Examples: contestant may invite Shark Tank investors on Celebrity President to hear business pitches and invest in startups created by disabled US citizens. Another contestant many challenge the top five billionaires in the USA -to give as much as possible to end the deaths of 1,000s of children per month who can't afford to eat, then we see on TV which billionaire helps most to solve this food poverty problem. Another contestant challenges Vladimir Putin to a live debate to encourage Putin to stop the Ukraine war, after showing videos of children crying around the world while asking Putin to please stop the war, all is possible on, Celebrity President – in the quest to discover The Next Great American Patriotic Positive Change Influencer. *Next which contestant gives the best life advice as we co-create the most positive, socially impactful reality TV show on Earth to provide hope for a better future. Why ? Most people in the USA are tired of ongoing negativity and problems in the news, now tune into- The Most Positive TV Show On Earth.

With the US capitol attacked by US citizens and more than 25,000 people still dying per day in poverty, including children, for 1,000s of years. Fears of World War 3, Russian and Ukraine war, now the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a civil war that could emerge in the USA. Fifty negative news reports for every one positive news message is also contributing to an increase in- mental illness, civil unrest, record high division, and gun violence. Past ideas, elected officials, and policies helped, however far more can be done. The best new ideas, research, and solutions to problems are often not even discovered since most never run for office – due to the high costs, time, and pay cuts. Not anymore as we level the public service playing field on TV to inspire elected officials, families, teens and everyone.

To conclude, viewers eagerly await to see who wins to become Celebrity President-The Next Great American Patriotic Influencer. Then, in the future, a Global Competition will form between countries as new leaders, big ideas, and inspiring new voices emerge and compete in the ultimate battle of the minds competition for creating global welfare in the quest to win the title of - The Greatest Positive Change Catalyst And Influencer In The World. Discover what the winner receives and does next…

American Idol and UFC grew into billion-dollar brands. The influencer economy is $22B, Celebrity President is the next big hit.

With all the problems that emerged in the world since the pandemic- it is the right time in history to co-create Celebrity President.

Feedback appreciated. Contact to discover more details and innovations for this reality TV show, New Media Products, TV Apps, and Smart TV Innovations ready to demo to reignite the media industry.

