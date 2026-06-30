The Ultimate Cipher Foundation Launches "Voices Over Violence" -- A Groundbreaking Program Using Hip-Hop and AI to Teach Conflict Resolution

Voices Over Violence is an innovative youth program from The Ultimate Cipher Foundation that uses hip-hop, storytelling, and creative expression to teach communication, confidence, and conflict resolution—helping young people turn their voices into tools for change.
BRONX, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ultimate Cipher Foundation is redefining youth engagement with the launch of Voices Over Violence, an innovative program that combines hip-hop, storytelling, and artificial intelligence to teach young people how to express themselves, resolve conflict, and build confidence.
Designed for youth ages 15–22, the program provides a structured environment where participants write and perform original lyrics, while learning critical life skills such as emotional regulation, communication, and de-escalation.
"At its core, this program is about giving young people a voice," said Founder/Executive Director Phya Harris. "We're showing them that they don't have to react to conflict—they can respond with intention, clarity, and power."
The program integrates The Ultimate Cipher card game alongside an AI-powered tool known as the 5-Point Rhyme Rating System, which provides real-time feedback on lyrical composition and delivery.
Participants are also trained in practical conflict resolution strategies, including:
- Pausing before reacting
- Using communication instead of aggression
- Managing emotional responses
- Walking away from escalating situations
Currently delivered in partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln and community-based organization Guns Down Life Up, the program has already shown promising results in increasing student engagement, confidence, and emotional awareness. Through a final showcase, students perform their original work, demonstrating not only artistic growth but personal transformation.
The Ultimate Cipher Foundation is actively seeking partners, sponsors, and schools to expand the program across New York City and beyond. For more information reach out to [email protected]
The Ultimate Cipher® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing culturally responsive education through hip-hop, AI, and game-based literacy. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, the Foundation empowers young people to strengthen literacy, creativity, critical thinking, and self-expression while preparing for an increasingly digital future.
Media Contact
Phya Harris, The Ultimate Cipher Foundation, 1 3478604334, [email protected], foundation.ultimatecipher.com
SOURCE The Ultimate Cipher Foundation
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