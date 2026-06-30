The Ultimate Cipher Foundation Launches "Voices Over Violence" -- A Groundbreaking Program Using Hip-Hop and AI to Teach Conflict Resolution

When young people are given the space to speak, create, and be heard, their voices become more powerful than violence. Voices Over Violence exists to show that expression can change outcomes." — Phya Harris, Founder & Executive Director, The Ultimate Cipher Foundation Post this

"At its core, this program is about giving young people a voice," said Founder/Executive Director Phya Harris. "We're showing them that they don't have to react to conflict—they can respond with intention, clarity, and power."

The program integrates The Ultimate Cipher card game alongside an AI-powered tool known as the 5-Point Rhyme Rating System, which provides real-time feedback on lyrical composition and delivery.

Participants are also trained in practical conflict resolution strategies, including:

Pausing before reacting

Using communication instead of aggression

Managing emotional responses

Walking away from escalating situations

Currently delivered in partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln and community-based organization Guns Down Life Up, the program has already shown promising results in increasing student engagement, confidence, and emotional awareness. Through a final showcase, students perform their original work, demonstrating not only artistic growth but personal transformation.

The Ultimate Cipher Foundation is actively seeking partners, sponsors, and schools to expand the program across New York City and beyond. For more information reach out to [email protected]

The Ultimate Cipher® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing culturally responsive education through hip-hop, AI, and game-based literacy. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, the Foundation empowers young people to strengthen literacy, creativity, critical thinking, and self-expression while preparing for an increasingly digital future.

Media Contact

Phya Harris, The Ultimate Cipher Foundation, 1 3478604334, [email protected], foundation.ultimatecipher.com

SOURCE The Ultimate Cipher Foundation