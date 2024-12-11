The ultimate EV buying experience: Plug In America relaunches PlugStar.com with advanced features

Our expert staff has pulled together the best data on vehicles, incentives, charging equipment, electricians and dealers to make a state-of-the-art, essential resource for anyone looking to buy or lease an EV. This site has everything you need before you walk into a dealership. Post this

"PlugStar.com is the most sophisticated tool available to EV buyers," said Joel Levin, Plug In America's executive director. "EVs are different, and EV buyers have a lot of specialized questions they need answered to find the right car for their needs. Our expert staff has pulled together the best data on vehicles, incentives, charging equipment, electricians and dealers to make a state-of-the-art, essential resource for anyone looking to buy or lease an EV. This site has everything you need before you walk into a dealership."

PlugStar.com visitors can:

Find EV models that match their lifestyle with the easy-to-use Shopping Assistant tool and enhanced filters

Discover incentives, both for a specific vehicle and those available for chargers and electricity, at the national and state levels, and the local level where Plug In America has partnerships

Learn details about each electric vehicle model, complete with a customizable calculator for buying, loaning or leasing, and compare vehicle features side by side

Find public charging locations or a home charger to install

Connect with a PlugStar-certified dealer knowledgeable about EVs and easily identify IRS-registered dealerships that offer the EV tax credit for new or used vehicles

Find places to test drive an EV, including events

Plug In America's new filters allow consumers to find cars that fit their needs faster, whether they need a certain drivetrain or trailer hitch, require a minimum number of seats or want a vehicle with superior fast charging capabilities.

Besides helping U.S. consumers, Plug In America offers a white-label version of the site to utilities, government agencies and other organizations.

All visitors who create a PlugStar.com profile before the end of the year will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card. Plug In America will contact the winner by Jan. 15, 2025.

To become a PlugStar-certified dealer or to be added to the IRS-registered dealer list, email [email protected].

Plug In America partnered with Salvo Software in Vancouver, WA, to create the responsive website.

To find your next EV, visit https://plugstar.com/

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 323-973-4798

