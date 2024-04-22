The Ultimate Gardening Gift Guide for Moms in 2024: Flowers Galore

Imagine her smile when she receives a beautiful gardening gift that will make her home and garden blossom for months or years to come. Post this

Autumn Majesty® Encore® Azalea

Add a royal glow to Mom's garden this spring with Autumn Majesty® Encore® Azalea. Autumn Majesty produces ruffled, semi-double, dark purple blooms in spring, summer, and fall. With a compact and rounded size averaging 3' tall and wide, Autumn Majesty® is perfect for foundation plantings, borders, and containers. An impressively cold-hardy azalea once established, it thrives in USDA Zone 6A+ in settings with 4 to 6 hours of direct sun. From $21.99 at PlantsByMail.com or a garden center near you.

A Fragrant Delight for Beautiful Bouquets

Demonstrate thoughtfulness and effort by surprising mom with the rare and exclusive Jackson & Perkins Black Cherry floribunda rose, a plant that stands out for its uniqueness. This exceptional rose, characterized by its nearly black, pointed, ovoid buds with a lovely old-fashioned damask fragrance, flourishes with abundant blooms from late spring to fall. With just a few easy cuts, mom can create beautiful bouquets, bringing the charm of the outdoors inside her home. The Black Cherry rose will surely fulfill her aspirations if she takes pride in having a distinctive garden. $49.95 at JacksonandPerkins.com.

Brighten Mom's Garden with Summer Lovin' Sunflowers

Add the sunny splendor of sunflowers to mom's garden. The Summer Lovin' mix ranges from light cream to deep maroon, creating tall, well-branched sunflowers that bloom profusely throughout the summer. The sturdy stems make them ideal for creating stunning arrangements that retain their beauty in a vase for over two weeks. Not only are they hardy and resistant to pests, but their delectable seeds attract a delightful array of birds, adding life and movement to her garden. Add the Park Seed Original Bio Dome to start seeds simply and easily for bigger, heather, better-rooted seedlings. $6.95 and $39.95 at http://www.ParkSeed.com.

For the Mom Who Treats Herself to Blooms

This Mother's Day, ignite mom's creativity with the extraordinary OASIS® Forage Create kit. It's not just a gift; it's an invitation for her to unleash her artistic talents and transform indoor spaces with her unique flair. The kit comes with everything she needs to craft mesmerizing designs using foraged materials, turning everyday finds into works of art. Pair the kit with a stylish botanical messenger bag. Let mom's artistic vision soar, creating stunning arrangements that reflect her creativity. $49.99 and $24.99 at http://www.OasisForageProducts.com

Petite Knock Out Rose

A new petite rose is sure to win Mom over. Star Roses & Plants' new Petite Knock Out Rose is the first-ever miniature Knock Out® Rose. It has the same flowering ability, bright color, and easy maintenance as The Knock Out® Rose, now in a revolutionary, petite size. Mom can plant it in a decorative container for her porch or patio or in mass for a dramatic pop of bold red color in her garden. Visit KnockOutRoses.com for more information. $29.98 at Amazon.

Mom Downsize Recently?

The Folding Watering Can and Collapsible Bucket from Centurion were created with storage and mobility in mind. Their heavy-duty, non-porous silicone material offers superior strength, while the foldable and detachable parts allow freedom to use these products in any space. The Folding Bucket is perfect for gardening, boating, and camping, while the Watering Can doubles as a storage container. For more information, visit CenturionBrands.com. $20 -$29 at Bucket, Watering Can.

Hearts Abound with Anthuriums

For the busy mom who doesn't have a lot of time on her hands, give her a beautiful Costa Farms anthurium houseplant that blooms almost all year long if it gets enough light, fertilizer, and moisture. This cheery houseplant offers glossy, green heart-shaped leaves topped by brightly colored heart-shaped red, pink, or white long-lasting blooms. The brightly colored flowers make anthuriums perfect plants for centerpieces and tabletops. Visit http://www.CostaFarms.com for more information. $43.00 at Wayfair.

What Mom Really Wants is to Spend Time with You!

This Mother's Day, let's look beyond the typical gifts and offer something more meaningful: quality time with family and friends in the garden. Summer flowering bulbs are a fantastic way to add color to any outdoor space, making them the perfect gift for moms who enjoy gardening. Whether a seasoned gardener or just starting out, summer flowering bulbs provide an opportunity to appreciate all that springtime has to offer. Visit http://www.Flowerbulb.eu for inspiration!

