The article first outlines the shared responsibility model in which cloud services providers and their customers each play critical roles in maintaining a secure and compliant environment.

The author then discusses landmark regulations that organizations must understand as they work toward compliance. He ends by outlining key best practices that will help businesses to satisfy multiple regulations at once.

"In the United States, businesses must stay on top of a patchwork of federal and state laws, applicable international laws, and industry-specific regulations. This guide will help streamline the process."

The Ultimate Guide to Cloud Compliance: GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and More.

Understanding the Shared Responsibility Model

"Business leaders must remember that cloud compliance involves a shared responsibility between the cloud service provider and the customer. Under this shared responsibility model, cloud providers take responsibility for securing the underlying infrastructure, while the customer secures the data and workloads that live in the cloud."

Major Regulations to Consider

"Organizations may need to comply with any number of privacy regulations, depending on their location and industry. But several key regulations apply widely and/or set the tone for other regulations. Understanding these landmark regulations will help organizations build an overall compliance strategy."

Key Steps to Building a Compliant Cloud Environment

"Develop a comprehensive data governance framework that includes classifying and monitoring sensitive data, tightening access controls around that data, and implementing clear policies around data retention and data sharing."

"Create, implement, and regularly update a plan for responding to data breaches, including mandated notifications."

Additional Tips to East Cloud Compliance

Compliance concerns require substantial time, resources, and energy. However, by wisely leveraging compliance technology such as the compliance solutions from eGovernance.com, businesses can reduce much of the pain involved in regulatory compliance.

