The Ultimate Science-Backed Guide to Infrared, Red Light, and Chromotherapy Saunas Released by Infinite Sauna

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As demand for at-home wellness solutions surges, Infinite Sauna, a U.S.-based leader in premium sauna solutions, has discovered that over 72% of buyers say they're confused by terms like 'full-spectrum infrared' and 'low EMF. Infinite Sauna's new free, in-depth guide designed to help consumers understand the science behind today's most popular sauna therapies: infrared, red light, and chromotherapy.
The global wellness market surpassed $5.6 trillion in 2023, with at-home wellness technologies—particularly infrared and red light therapy devices—driving much of that growth. In the U.S. alone, Google Trends data shows a 220% increase in search interest for terms like "infrared sauna benefits" and "red light therapy at home" since 2020. Yet despite rising consumer demand, confusion remains rampant: a 2024 consumer survey by Global Wellness Institute found that 68% of respondents interested in wellness technology couldn't differentiate between infrared, red light, and chromotherapy therapies.
Titled "The Ultimate Science-Backed Guide to Infrared, Red Light, and Chromotherapy Saunas," the resource aims to demystify these technologies and empower consumers to make informed, confident choices when purchasing a home sauna.
"Shoppers are often overwhelmed by terms like 'low EMF,' 'full-spectrum infrared,' or 'chromotherapy lighting,'" said James Jacomo, Customer Experience Manager at Infinite Sauna. "Our guide simplifies the science and explains how each therapy can benefit people based on their unique wellness goals."
A Scientific Approach to Wellness Technology
The guide compiles insights from peer-reviewed medical research, industry experts, and thousands of real customer conversations, offering readers:
- A clear breakdown of the differences between infrared, red light, and chromotherapy
- Evidence-based benefits for each therapy, including:
- Detoxification, circulation, and cardiovascular health (infrared)
- Skin rejuvenation, collagen production, and tissue recovery (red light)
- Mood enhancement and muscle relaxation (chromotherapy)
- Tips on selecting the right sauna based on EMF levels, therapy type, and health goals
- Common myths debunked, including safety concerns and pseudoscience claims
📘 Download the Guide & Browse Infrared Saunas https://infinitesauna.com/collections/infrared-saunas
A Better Buying Experience for the Wellness-Conscious
Unlike big-box online retailers, Infinite Sauna specializes exclusively in U.S.-shipped saunas, offers free shipping within the continental U.S., and provides white-glove customer service that includes assistance with:
- Sauna selection
- Assembly and wiring guidance
- Finding the best offer based on model, budget, and features
In addition to serving health-conscious consumers, Infinite Sauna offers one of the most competitive affiliate programs in the wellness industry, with a generous 10% commission on high-ticket sauna sales. This makes it an ideal partnership opportunity for wellness influencers, health bloggers, and content creators seeking to monetize their platforms while offering real value to their audience.With premium products, expert-backed content, and seamless fulfillment handled entirely within the U.S., affiliates can confidently recommend Infinite Sauna knowing their followers will receive top-tier support and quality.
"We're not just a sauna store—we're a wellness resource," said Jacomo. "Our affiliate partners are an extension of that mission, and this guide is one of the many tools we've created to support them—and the people they influence."
InfiniteSauna.com is a U.S.-based provider of premium home and commercial sauna solutions, specializing in infrared, traditional, and hybrid sauna systems. With a focus on medically informed wellness, Infinite Sauna curates only the highest quality equipment—backed by expert customer service, transparent pricing, and fast, reliable shipping within the continental United States. Through educational resources, personalized support, and a commitment to integrity, Infinite Sauna empowers customers to invest confidently in long-term health and recovery.
