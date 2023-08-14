The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, Breaks Ground on a New $11 MM Flagship Gym in San Marcos, TX

Most Expensive Buildout in HVLP Fitness Breaks Ground August 30 2023.

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Franchise, announced their plans for a Ground Breaking Ceremony to celebrate the new $11 MM flagship location that will be the most expensive build in the industry. The community is invited to join The Undefeated Tribe at the site of the new location (450 Barnes Dr. San Marcos, TX) on August 30th at 12:00p CDT to celebrate Breaking Ground on the new gym

The new Crunch Fitness in San Marcos will span over 35,000 square feet and two stories on four acres, this 24/7 gym will feature world-class equipment and full Amenities. Set to open in 2024 with construction set to begin in fall of 2023, this club will bring over 100 new jobs to San Marcos, TX, and will make a big impact on the local community.

The Crunch Fitness experience fuses fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun. Members will enjoy miles of cardio, tons of weights, hot yoga, a Kid's Club with a movie theater, the Ride Cycle Studio, HIITZone Training®, Personal Training, tanning, and HydroMassage®. Crunch is also known for innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of motivating classes including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and more.

"All will be welcome at our new flagship location, and there truly will be something for everyone," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl, CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "Our goal is to get people from all walks of life to come in, get their heart rates up, break a sweat, and leave feeling better about themselves."

The locally-owned and operated Crunch Fitness will be open and staffed 24/7 and will offer memberships starting at $9.99 per month with no contracts. This club will also offer an exclusive limited-time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their 1st month free plus get a free 1-hour personal training session and a free gym bag.

You can enter to win a free one-year All-Access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Working at the also promises to be an experience like no other. Crunch Fitness will also hire over 100 individuals to work at the flagship location, who will be dedicated to helping their community within the fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery space. Crunch is on the search for managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians, and babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout.

If you are interested in Working Hard, Having Fun and Making History, please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

