The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, Expands Wellness Offerings with the Addition of Reformer Pilates

The Undefeated Tribe Adds Reformer Pilates to Their Premium Lineup of Services

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system, is continuing to elevate the member experience by expanding its amenity mix to include Reformer Pilates at select Texas locations.

Known for delivering high-value fitness experiences at affordable price points, The Undefeated Tribe is introducing Reformer Pilates as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, recovery, and holistic wellness, while continuing to offer memberships at an affordable price.

As one of the fastest-growing trends in the fitness industry, Reformer Pilates has surged in popularity among consumers seeking low-impact, strength-focused workouts that improve flexibility, mobility, posture, and core stability. Once primarily associated with boutique studios and premium price points, Reformer Pilates has become one of the most in-demand fitness experiences in today's wellness landscape.

By integrating Reformer Pilates into its clubs, The Undefeated Tribe is making this highly sought-after workout more accessible to a broader community of members. Crunch Fitness will now offer unlimited Reformer Pilates classes starting at $29.99 per month compared to $200 in the boutique space.

"Our mission has always been to make serious fitness fun, inclusive, and accessible. Consumers are looking for more than just a gym. They want recovery, wellness, community, and elevated experiences. We're proud to continue innovating within the HVLP space by bringing amenities traditionally reserved for high-end clubs to more people and communities." said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO, The Undefeated Tribe.

The company's continued investment in wellness amenities now allows their members to enjoy five boutique style fitness classes all under one roof including HIITZone™ Training, Ride Cycle Classes, Hot Studio, Group Fitness, and now, Reformer Pilates.

As The Undefeated Tribe continues its rapid growth, the organization remains focused on creating accessible, inclusive fitness communities while delivering innovative amenities that enhance both performance and overall wellness.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, and Minnesota, with 60 locations open and in development, growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. In 2021 and 2023, The Undefeated Tribe was selected as Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system, recognized for its excellence in business performance, community service, and brand.

Media Contact

Brooke Chavez, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 210-264-9847, [email protected], epicrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe