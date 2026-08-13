The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, Named No. 746 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 300% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, today announced it has been ranked No. 746 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Undefeated Tribe CEO, Tony Hartl, oversees cultural excellence for their franchised Crunch locations, and plans to expand to 100 Crunch gyms by 2028.

"Our purpose is to enrich the lives of others through the power of well-being," said Hartl. "We are so humbled and honored to be able to deliver our mission across the communities we serve. Thank you to our members, partners, and team members who allow us to be part of their journey and have made this growth possible."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system. The company operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, and Minnesota, with more than 60 locations open and in development. The Undefeated Tribe was named Crunch Fitness Franchisee of the Year in 2021 and earned the Brand Builder Award in 2023 and 2025, recognizing excellence in business performance, community engagement, and brand leadership. The company plans to expand its footprint to more than 100 locations by 2028 while continuing its mission of making fitness fun, affordable, and accessible for all.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected], epicrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe