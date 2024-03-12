The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, Partners with Lamar Outdoor

Crunch Fitness Franchisee will expand to 50+ Locations in 3 Years

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness franchise, today announced a partnership with Lamar Outdoor, a marketing agency focused on market penetration. This move comes on the heels of the Undefeated Tribe's recent growth in Texas and Oklahoma. The partnership will lead to 50+ locations, adding to their current portfolio of 18 Crunch Fitness clubs.

Lamar Outdoor is the Undefeated Tribe's preferred partner for billboard purchasing and placement. They are exceptional marketing partners of and help ensure the brand is proudly displayed throughout existing and new markets.

"The professional executives at Lamar have partnered with us from day one to gain brand awareness and build equity in our new markets. We will continue building new gyms and utilizing our partnership with Lamar to showcase Crunch's competitive advantages and to build a community around our brand," Hartl said.

Crunch Fitness locations offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with an indoor turf area, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated Ride indoor cycling studio, Hot Yoga Classes, Boxing Classes HydroMassage® beds, saunas, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to highly experienced Personal Trainers.

As the franchise continues to grow, The Undefeated Tribe will be inviting hundreds of individuals to join their team to help communities across Texas and Oklahoma experience fitness, wellness, relaxation and recovery.

If you are interested in Working Hard, Having Fun and Making History please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

