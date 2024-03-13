The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, Partners with NNI Construction

Crunch Fitness Franchisee will expand to 50+ Locations in 3 Years

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness franchise, today announced a partnership with NNI Construction, an industry leader in construction and development. This move comes on the heels of the Undefeated Tribe's recent growth in Texas and Oklahoma. The partnership will lead to 50+ locations, adding to their current portfolio of 18 Crunch Fitness clubs.

NNI Construction is the Undefeated Tribe's preferred partner for build outs, renovations and expansions for all new and existing gyms. They are exceptional partners and help ensure the gym is prepared to deliver the team and members an excellent experience on opening day.

"The professional executives at NNI Construction have partnered with us from day one to build world class gyms across Texas and Oklahoma. We will continue building new gyms and utilizing our partnership with NNI Construction to bring the Crunch brand to life and offer our members a world class fitness experience," Hartl said.

Crunch Fitness locations offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with an indoor turf area, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated Ride indoor cycling studio, Hot Yoga Classes, Boxing Classes HydroMassage® beds, saunas, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to highly experienced Personal Trainers.

As the franchise continues to grow, The Undefeated Tribe will be inviting hundreds of individuals to join their team to help communities across Texas and Oklahoma experience fitness, wellness, relaxation and recovery.

If you are interested in Working Hard, Having Fun and Making History please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected]

SOURCE Undefeated Tribe