The Undefeated Tribe Announces First Crunch Fitness Location in Minnesota, Expanding into Fifth State in 2026

The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system, is proud to announce its expansion into Minnesota with the opening of its first location in the state in 2026.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system, is proud to announce its expansion into Minnesota with the opening of its first location in the state in 2026. This marks the fifth state of operation for The Undefeated Tribe, which currently has gyms throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Missouri.

The upcoming Minnesota club is part of a bold growth strategy to bring Crunch's unique brand of "No Judgments" fitness to more communities across the country. Known for fusing serious fitness with serious fun, Crunch Fitness offers an inclusive and high-energy environment that welcomes all fitness levels.

The new Crunch Fitness in Minnesota will feature a state-of-the-art 24/7 facility that is fully staffed around the clock to support members whenever they choose to work out. Crunch Fitness offers a wide range of amenities including

Top-tier strength and cardio equipment

Functional training zones

A variety of group fitness classes: Zumba®, Hot Studio, HIITZone™ training and Ride spin studio

Relax and Recover: HydroMassage®, tanning, red light therapy and sauna

Personal training

Kid's Crunch

Open & Staffed 24/7

Memberships starting at $9.99

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce Crunch to Minnesota and bring our vibrant, community-driven fitness experience to this market," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "Expanding into a fifth state is a major milestone for our team, and we're looking forward to helping even more people feel strong, confident, and supported on their fitness journey."

As the club prepares to open, The Undefeated Tribe is actively hiring a dynamic team to lead the launch and operations. Open positions include managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians, and babysitters.

Applicants with a passion for people, wellness, and creating positive energy are encouraged to apply now at epiccrunchjobs.com. The Undefeated Tribe prides itself on being the best place to work and work out, offering growth opportunities, a supportive culture, and meaningful career paths. For more information on real estate please contact Kyle Cowan, Head of Real Estate [email protected] .

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe was named Crunch Franchise of the Year in 2021 for its excellence in performance, brand leadership, and community impact. With 33 locations open and over 47 in development, the team is on a mission to open over 100 new clubs nationwide by the end of 2028.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas, Missouri, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected]

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe