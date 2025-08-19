The Undefeated Tribe Appoints Former Planet Fitness Chief People Officer Kathy Gentilozzi to Lead People Strategy and Fuel Bold Growth

The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system, today announced the addition of Kathy Gentilozzi as Chief People Officer.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system, today announced the addition of Kathy Gentilozzi as Chief People Officer. Gentilozzi, a nationally recognized Human Resources executive with more than three decades of experience, will provide strategic guidance as the company prepares for a period of unprecedented scale—growing from 2,500 team members to 8,000 within the next two years and expanding to 100 locations nationwide by 2028.

Most recently, Gentilozzi served as Chief People Officer at Planet Fitness World Headquarters, a publicly traded company with a global footprint, where she oversaw the full spectrum of HR operations, including talent acquisition, leadership development, business partner support, organizational culture and engagement, and benefits and compensation strategy.

"Kathy's expertise in scaling people operations for high-growth, nationally recognized brands will be instrumental as we accelerate our expansion," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "Her leadership in building culture, developing talent, and driving engagement will help us create the best possible environment for our rapidly growing team."

Her impressive career also includes serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Aéropostale, overseeing 25,000 employees across 1,000 retail locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Gentilozzi also holds board certification from the National Association of Certified Directors (NACD) and a bachelor's degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. She is a proud mother of three grown children.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas, Missouri, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

