The Undefeated Tribe Opens 50th Crunch Fitness Location with New Austin Club

The Opening of Austin W. Parmer Lane marks a major milestone in The Undefeated Tribe's journey to make affordable, high-quality fitness accessible to communities across the country.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness system, announced the opening of Crunch Austin W. Parmer Lane, its 50th location. The opening marks a significant milestone for the franchise group, which has expanded across five states since launching in 2018.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe operates Crunch Fitness locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota and New Mexico and continues to expand throughout the region.

The opening of Crunch Austin W. Parmer marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey.

"Opening our 50th location reflects the hard work of our team across every market we serve," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "We started with a vision of making fitness accessible while creating opportunities for people to grow their careers and positively impact their communities. We're grateful to our members and the communities that have supported our growth, and we look forward to continuing to expand access to Crunch in the years ahead, as we work towards our goal of building 100 locations by 2028."

The new gym on W. Parmer Lane features the brand's state-of-the-art Crunch 3.0 design and includes top-tier cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, and recovery amenities.

"While we're proud of reaching 50 locations, we view this as a milestone on the path to something even bigger," Hartl added. "Our focus remains on delivering exceptional member experiences, developing great leaders, and bringing affordable fitness and wellness solutions to more communities nationwide."

The Undefeated Tribe continues to make premium fitness accessible while expanding wellness offerings that include recovery and performance-focused amenities designed to support members at every stage of their fitness journey.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, Minnesota with 60 locations open and in development, growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system and in 2023 and 2025 they earned The Brand Builder award, recognized for its excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected], epicrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe