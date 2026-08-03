The Undefeated Tribe Opens Five Crunch Fitness Locations in One Month

July openings across Texas and Minnesota highlights The Undefeated Tribe's growing Crunch Fitness portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness system, announced the opening of five new Crunch Fitness locations during the month of July across Texas and Minnesota. The openings bring The Undefeated Tribe's Crunch Fitness portfolio to 51 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico and Minnesota. The company recently surpassed 500,000 members and continues to expand its footprint while investing in its team members and communities.

The July openings include:

Dickinson, Texas

Austin West Parmer Lane, Texas

Mesquite, Texas

Apple Valley, Minnesota

Lakeway, Texas

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe has become one of the premier operators within the Crunch Fitness system by focusing on operational excellence, leadership development, and building scalable infrastructure that supports sustainable growth.

"Opening five locations in one month is a reflection of the incredible systems, people, and culture we've built throughout our organization," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "Each opening requires collaboration across many teams, and we're proud of the people who bring these clubs to life and creating an exceptional club opening experience for our members."

As the company continues to grow, The Undefeated Tribe remains focused on investing in its teams, developing future leaders and creating opportunities for employees across its expanding footprint.

Each new Crunch Fitness location features the brand's signature mix of cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, personal training and recovery amenities, all supported by Crunch's No Judgments philosophy.

With plans to exceed 100 locations by 2028, The Undefeated Tribe continues to expand its Crunch Fitness footprint while focusing on delivering a consistent member experience and supporting the communities it serves.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchise groups within the Crunch Fitness system. The company operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, and Minnesota, with more than 60 locations open and in development. The Undefeated Tribe was named Crunch Fitness Franchisee of the Year in 2021 and earned the Brand Builder Award in 2023 and 2025, recognizing excellence in business performance, community engagement, and brand leadership. The company plans to expand its footprint to more than 100 locations by 2028 while continuing its mission of making fitness fun, affordable, and accessible for all.

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected], epicrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe