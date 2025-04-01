The Undefeated Tribe Ranks No. 42 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list had a media growth rate of 106 percent.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that The Undefeated Tribe is No. 42 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Undefeated Tribe CEO, Tony Hartl, oversees cultural excellence for their franchised Crunch locations, with plans to expand to 50 Crunch gyms over the next two years.

"Our purpose is to enrich the lives of others through the power of well-being," said Hartl. "We are so humbled and honored to be able to deliver our mission across the communities we serve. Thank you to our members, partners, and team members that allow us to be part of their journey and have made this growth possible."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

