The Undefeated Tribe Ranks No. 91 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list had an average growth rate of 135.43 percent.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Austin-based Crunch Fitness Franchisee, The Undefeated Tribeis No. 91 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southwest private companies, based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Undefeated Tribe CEO, Tony Hartl, oversees cultural excellence for their franchised Crunch locations in Texas, with plans to expand to 50 Crunch gyms over the next two years.

"Our purpose is to enrich the lives of others through the power of well-being," said Hartl. "We are so humbled and honored to be able to deliver our mission across the communities we serve. Thank you to our members, partners, and team members that allow us to be part of their journey and have made this growth possible."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 162 private companies had an average growth rate of 135.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southwest starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Chavez, Undefeated Tribe, 1 210-264-9847, [email protected], www.epiccrunchjobs.com

SOURCE Undefeated Tribe