The Undefeated Tribe Surpasses 500,000 Members Across Growing Crunch Fitness Portfolio

One of the Fastest-Growing Crunch Fitness Franchisees Reaches a Milestone Built on Community, Commitment, and Culture

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest-growing franchise groups in the Crunch Fitness system, has officially surpassed half a million members across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

The milestone reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to delivering affordable, high-value fitness experiences to communities across the country. Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe has grown into one of the largest franchise operators within the Crunch Fitness system, with more than 60 locations open and in development and plans to exceed 100 locations by 2028.

The milestone places The Undefeated Tribe among the nation's largest and most influential fitness operators, a distinction earned through a relentless focus on member experience, community culture, and sustainable growth across five states.

"Reaching 500,000 members is an incredible achievement because every membership represents a person who made a decision to invest in their health, wellness, and confidence," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "This milestone belongs to our members, our 3,600 team members, and our leadership teams who create welcoming, high-energy environments every day. We're honored that half a million people have chosen to be part of what we're building."

The Undefeated Tribe's growth has been driven by offering fitness experiences that reflect strong club culture, operational excellence, and a commitment to meeting members – whether first-time gym goers or experienced fitness enthusiasts, exactly where they are. Through Crunch Fitness' "No Judgments" philosophy, the company serves members at every stage of their fitness journey. Their gyms are 40,000-square-foot clubs packed in miles of cardio, heavy weights, group fitness, and relaxation and recovery amenities, giving members everything they need to crush their goals under one roof.

The company's trajectory has earned national recognition across the Crunch system, including being named Crunch Fitness Franchisee of the Year in 2021 and The Brand Builder of the Year in 2023 and 2025. Beyond operational excellence, The Undefeated Tribe continues to invest in its people, creating internal career pathways and promoting from within to develop the next generation of fitness industry leaders.

"While we're proud of reaching 500,000 members, we're even more excited about what's ahead," Hartl added. "We believe we're still in the early stages of our growth story. Our goal is to impact even more lives, create more career opportunities, and continue expanding access to affordable fitness as we work toward opening more than 100 locations by 2028."

As The Undefeated Tribe continues its expansion, the franchisee remains focused on delivering exceptional member experiences, investing in its team members, and building strong connections within the communities it serves across its expanding footprint.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, Minnesota with 60 locations open and in development, growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. In 2021The Undefeated Tribe was selected as Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system and in 2023 and 2025 they earned The Brand Builder award, recognized for its excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media contact: Brooke Chavez • [email protected] • 210-264-9847

Media Contact

Amber Givens, The Undefeated Tribe, 1 2706685354, [email protected], epicrunchjobs.com

SOURCE The Undefeated Tribe