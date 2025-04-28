The Unexpected Journey of an Angry Man and a Persistent Black Bear

"The Land of the Dancing Rabbits" takes readers on a metaphysical journey of self-discovery

DECATUR, Ga., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blending elements of folklore, philosophy and personal transformation, author Sharon E. Yarbrough brings readers to the misty Blue Ridge Mountains of northern Georgia, where an unlikely duo share a life-changing experience.

"The Land of the Dancing Rabbits," follows Harlan Wilder, a rugged photographer and loner, who winds up lost in the freezing Appalachian wilderness after crashing his motorcycle. Struggling to survive, he stumbles upon a cave, only to find it already occupied by an inexplicably verbal black bear named Neti. No ordinary wild animal, Neti becomes Harlan's guide and mentor, leading him into a reluctant confrontation with the unacknowledged beliefs that feed his pain and anger.

While navigating the mountains with Neti, Harlan experiences visions, dreams, and encounters that challenge his long-held beliefs about life, reality, and his place in the world. As his journey unfolds, he reconciles with his past and considers a new way of being, one that allows for uncertainty, change, and a more profound connection with the world around him.

Yarbrough invites readers to venture into their own inner world, to question deeply held beliefs and to consider alternative ways of seeing the world.

"This book offers a safe space to explore new perspectives," Yarbrough said. "It doesn't seek to redefine religious or spiritual beliefs, nor is it evangelical in intent; you can take it or leave it. But if it sparks curiosity and deeper thought, Harlan's tale has fulfilled its purpose."

"The Land of the Dancing Rabbits"

By Sharon E. Yarbrough

ISBN: 9798765248577 (softcover); 9798765248560 (hardcover); 9798765248584 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sharon E. Yarbrough has mulled over life and reality ever since a strict Southern Baptist indoctrination failed to convince her anyone could be excluded from grace, much less consigned to eternal fire and brimstone. Her conclusion is that there are no conclusions except, perhaps, if divinity is truly infinite, nothing can be excluded. Sharon holds a Bachelor of Visual Arts from Georgia State University. Her prior careers include human resources management consulting and information technology. She lives outside Atlanta with two pugnacious cats who, annoyingly, are of the fire and brimstone persuasion. To learn more, please visit http://www.sharoneyarbrough.com.

