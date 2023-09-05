The Universal Language of Play: Improving Patient Engagement and Retention by Personalized Care in Pediatric Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Innovations designed to support engagement and retention in trials are typically focused on adults and are not tailored for children. Tweet this

Through the LEGO Foundation: Play for All accelerator, Little Journey has been working to enhance the emotional well-being support provided to children and their families using Learning through Play and Design for all principles. Little Journey has developed the innovative "A Little About Me" module that uses play to better understand each family's needs, communication preferences and emotional support requirements. This is then shared to empower the clinical and research teams to provide more tailored support to improve the trial experience, engagement and retention.

Attend this webinar to hear from a number of subject matter experts on how to understand and unlock the power of play and engage children and their families in pediatric clinical trials. Through personalized care, trust can be built, alleviate anxiety and enhance overall participant engagement.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT) featuring Chris Evans, CEO & Co-Founder, Little Journey; Amir Lahav, ScD, Digital Health Innovation Advisor for Pharma & Medtech; Solomon Kamal-Uddin, MBBS, Dual Certificate Paediatric Consultant and Paediatric Emergency Medicine; and Leanne West, Innovation Catalyst, Patient Advocate, Connector, Chief Engineer Pediatric Technology Georgia Tech, President International Children's Advisory Network, Pediatric Innovation Catalyst Global Center for Medical Innovation.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Universal Language of Play: Improving Patient Engagement and Retention by Personalized Care in Pediatric Clinical Research.

