The University of North Texas Implements InScribe Virtual Communities to Enhance Student Engagement and Success

Innovative Partnership Helps Elevate Student Experiences and Foster Greater Academic Achievement

DENVER and DENTON, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InScribe, which delivers game-changing digital community solutions, today announced it will launch a new virtual community for online students at the University of North Texas (UNT). This collaboration will work together to foster a sense of belonging, promote academic achievement, and scale student engagement through InScribe's innovative virtual community platform, with a specific focus on increasing student outcomes and providing a better experience for students who have had challenging past educational journeys.

At the onset of the partnership, InScribe will provide UNT students with 1-click access to the virtual student union integrated into their Learning Management System. The integration will enable students to seamlessly access peer support, facilitating connections and enhancing their overall college experience.

"This partnership with InScribe reinforces our commitment to innovation, student achievement and well-being. The virtual engagement platform will provide our students with enhanced resources, connections, and support, with the ultimate goal of improving student outcomes and delivering a positive experience for students who may have faced obstacles in their past college journeys," said Sam Nikolai, Director of Digital Strategy and Innovation (DSI) Enterprise at the University of North Texas.

UNT and InScribe share a common mission: to create a nurturing and dynamic educational environment that empowers students and supports their success in an ever-changing world. This commitment addresses the reality that all students grapple with diverse responsibilities, which significantly influence their academic progress. It also acknowledges that extending support beyond conventional hours and making it on-demand, is vital to meeting the needs of today's learners.

"InScribe is excited to join forces with the University of North Texas to enhance student engagement and success. Our digital community platform will empower students to connect, collaborate, and thrive academically," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe.

UNT's InScribe community, Talon to Talon, will serve as a centralized hub where students can connect, collaborate, and seek support throughout their academic journey. Student Ambassadors, identified for their expertise and knowledge, will actively participate as community moderators, answering questions and responding to posts, effectively saving time for faculty experts and institutional support teams. By leveraging this creative support approach and Student Ambassadors, UNT aims to create a collaborative and supportive environment that addresses the specific needs of its students.

"We believe that fostering a sense of belonging and providing comprehensive support services are vital to improving student outcomes and success. Through this partnership, we aim to connect students to information quickly, and create meaningful connections to the University of North Texas, its support systems, and peers," added Katy Kappler.

The impact of peer support and a sense of belonging has been widely recognized by educators and practitioners around the world. By implementing InScribe's virtual community platform, the University of North Texas is at the forefront of educational innovation, focusing on improved outcomes and delivering an enhanced experience for students with some college but who may have faced challenges in the past.

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention.

Ranked a Tier One research institution by the Carnegie Classification, UNT is one of the nation's largest public research universities with more than 46,000 students pursuing their passions so they can become tomorrow's leaders. UNT is recognized as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving Institution dedicated to inclusion and reflecting the population of Texas. UNT students earned nearly 13,000 degrees last year in 240 degree programs, many nationally and internationally recognized. With a focus on graduating career-ready students at an affordable cost, UNT has served as a catalyst for creativity since its founding in 1890, continually fueling progress, entrepreneurship and innovation for the North Texas region, the state — and beyond.

The UNT community is guided by five shared values — Courageous Integrity, Be Curious, We Care, Better Together and Show Your Fire.

