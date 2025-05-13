The University of Notre Dame Enhances Library Systems with EBSCO FOLIO

As a leading research university, Notre Dame's partnership with EBSCO will equip the Hesburgh Libraries to expand access to knowledge and forge stronger collaborations across our global research community. Post this

"As a leading research university, Notre Dame's partnership with EBSCO will equip the Hesburgh Libraries to expand access to knowledge and forge stronger collaborations across our global research community," said Margaret Meserve, the interim Edward H. Arnold Dean for the Hesburgh Libraries and University of Notre Dame Press. "FOLIO's open-source framework ensures we can continue to provide innovative, user-centered research library services to meet the evolving needs of Notre Dame's faculty, students, researchers, and staff."

Peter Zeimet, Director of SaaS Innovation at EBSCO Information Services, highlights the broader significance of Notre Dame adopting FOLIO. "Notre Dame is not only gaining access to a forward-looking open-source technology but also joining a vibrant global community. The FOLIO ecosystem thrives on collaboration among libraries, developers, and vendors, driving continuous innovation in library services. We're excited to have ARL libraries like the University of Notre Dame join FOLIO, as their involvement will help shape the platform's evolution and ensure it benefits libraries of all sizes."

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide.

