The University of Pennsylvania Press Selects MEI Global to Facilitate Third Party Partnerships

"From the Journal of the History of Ideas to Dissent magazine to Humanity: An International Journal of Human Rights, Humanitarianism, and Development, we pride ourselves on tackling contemporary issues and deepening the understanding of history through our prize-winning publications," says Mary Francis, Director of Penn Press. "We are proud of the depth and breadth of knowledge represented in our books and journals, and excited to work with MEIG's dealmaker team to uncover opportunities that extend the reach of that work to a broader audience."

MEIG's President, Chris Broekhoff, welcomes the opportunity to share his company's expertise in licensing in service to the venerated university press. "Finding the right distribution partners for the right content is always our goal; that job is made much easier when the quality is as highly respected as Penn Press' books and journals," Broekhoff says. "In a fast-evolving information industry with AI creating new challenges and opportunities in digital content, we're proud to lead deals that embrace innovative technology while safeguarding our clients' content legacy."

About Penn Press: The University of Pennsylvania Press disseminates knowledge, collaborates with scholarly communities, fosters creative ideas, and gives voice to thinkers of diverse backgrounds. As one of the oldest scholarly presses in North America, we publish thought-provoking work to gain a better understanding of our shared past and inform a more just and equitable future. For additional information, please contact Gigi Lamm, Publicity Manager, at [email protected].

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

