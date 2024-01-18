The University of Saint Joseph Addresses Workforce Demands with New Engineering Science Degree

"With USJ's tradition of empowering our students to reach their goals and our proven track record of achieving exceptional student outcomes, this program is poised to become the preferred choice for many students in Connecticut and the region." Post this

"As the Connecticut manufacturing industry continues to grow, so does the need for technical and engineering graduates to help our companies innovate," said State of Connecticut Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie. "I am thrilled the University of Saint Joseph is responding to industry needs and am confident these pathways will help us remain a manufacturing leader in the U.S."

According to a 2023 study by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, Connecticut's manufacturing sector saw substantial job growth. Projections indicate that 40% of future manufacturing and 90% of future engineering jobs will require a bachelor's degree at minimum. The state aims to increase manufacturing and engineering jobs by 4% annually over the next 10 years.

"As 90% of USJ undergraduate students are native to Connecticut and tend to stay here after graduation, this program comes at a crucial time for the state and the New England region," said USJ Dean of SASBE, Dr. Raouf Boules. "The new program is poised to meet this demand by providing a comprehensive engineering curriculum that not only imparts technical knowledge but also instills problem-solving skills, creativity and adaptability."

Unlike some traditional Bachelor of Science degrees in engineering, USJ's curriculum features a strong liberal arts component rooted in the University's commitment to producing graduates with a deep sense of ethical and social concerns. With pathways ranging from business management and graduate school to ethics, students in Engineering Science can tailor their education to their interests.

"We take pride in collaborating with our industry partners to offer students valuable internship experiences that bridge classroom learning with real-world applications," said Dr. Boules. "With USJ's tradition of empowering our students to reach their goals and our proven track record of achieving exceptional student outcomes, this program is poised to become the preferred choice for many students in Connecticut and the region."

