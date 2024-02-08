The University of Saint Joseph's Stance on Financial Aid: Supporting Dreams, Removing Barriers

"We want students to know they can fulfill their dreams at USJ, and we will work with them to develop a financial plan with that goal in mind." Post this

USJ is at the forefront, offering innovative and impactful solutions like awarding merit-based scholarships upon admission and offering FAFSA workshops, financial literacy sessions, cost-of-attendance counseling, and extended enrollment deadlines while underscoring the message that a high-quality education is a tangible reality.

"Our efforts aim to ease concerns for students and their families," said USJ Vice President for Enrollment Management Kimberly Crone. "We want students to know they can fulfill their dreams at USJ, and we will work with them to develop a financial plan with that goal in mind."

Even with the current delay in receiving students' need-based aid information, USJ encourages college-bound students and their families to keep moving forward.

USJ Director of Student Financial Services, Stacey Downing, adds, "Rest assured, once FAFSA information is available to us, we will add the maximum amount of need-based aid the student is eligible for to their aid packages."

For more information regarding USJ's financial aid offerings, click here.

